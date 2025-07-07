Cricket legends star in anniversary match at Lightcliffe

Lightcliffe Cricket Club welcomed some of the legends of the sport as part of a day of celebrations to mark their 150th anniversary.

Two thousand people packed into the club’s Till Carr Lane ground last week to watch the likes of Sir Curtly Ambrose, one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time; Courtney Walsh, who claimed 519 wickets in his test career; and Ryan Sidebottom, T20 World Cup winner with England in 2010.

They were among the Lashings World XI players who took to the grounds for a special match against a Lightcliffe Select team.

It was a high scoring encounter with 426 runs across the 40 overs and the legends’ team completing a 42-run win but with amazing opportunities for Lightcliffe players to take on some of the world’s best-ever cricketers.

Lightcliffe top scorer Niall Lockley (59) in action during the game. Pic: Ray Spencer

Among the highlights were a six off the bowling of Ashes-winner Tim Bresnan for 15-year-old Monty Ramsden, 17-year-old Oliver Barrowcliffe taking the wicket of the youngest batsman to score a Test century, Bangladesh’s Mohammad Ashraful, and 1st XI opening bowler Redford Holdsworth taking 2-29, including Lashings’ opener Kirk Edwards caught and bowled for a golden duck.

The match was part of a day of celebrations, which included the Lashings’ legends coaching of some of the club’s juniors and a celebratory lunch, all accompanied by the voice of cricket, the legendary commentator Henry Blofield.