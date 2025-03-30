Cricketing legends set to visit Lightcliffe to celebrate club’s 150th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lightcliffe Cricket Club celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2025 and is marking the occasion with a weekend of special events in July for everyone in the community.

On Thursday, July 3, the club’s Till Carr Lane ground will welcome some of the legends of the cricketing world for a T20 clash against a Lightcliffe Select XI.

Former West Indian players Curtley Ambrose and Courtney Walsh alongside Yorkshire’s T20 World Cup winner Ryan Sidebottom are among those expected to be in West Yorkshire and playing for the Lashings World XI side.

Courtney Walsh

There will also be commentary from legendary cricket voice Henry Blofeld, plus plenty of food, drink and fun to be had for all the family during a special afternoon and evening when everyone is invited to come together and celebrate Lightcliffe’s 150 years at the heart of the community.

On Sunday, July 6, the annual Lightcliffe Village Gala will continue the celebrations with family fun within the grounds of the Cricket Club.

Hundreds of people attend the free event each year and, as part of the 150th anniversary weekend, there will be even more to do, enjoy and experience than ever with stalls, games, music, dances, food and drink through the afternoon and into the evening.

Further details about what is on and when throughout the weekend will follow closer to the time.

Curtley Ambrose

Richard Leach, chair of Lightcliffe Cricket Club, said: “This is a special season for Lightcliffe Cricket Club as we celebrate our 150th anniversary.

“Since our early days, Lightcliffe’s senior teams have played highly competitive league cricket featuring the most talented local cricketers playing alongside a selection of international and overseas stars.

"In recent decades the club has grown so that today our playing membership is higher than ever and is the largest for miles around, with opportunities for local cricketers of all abilities and ages.

“We’re also incredibly proud to be an integral member of the community we are part of, holding the annual Lightcliffe Village Gala, hosting events and meetings at our new Pavilion, and through our growing Pétanque section promoting exercise and social wellbeing and open to all.”