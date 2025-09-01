Foot secure return to top flight despite wash-out weekend

Wet weather curtailed much of the action in the ENCO Halifax Cricket League last weekend, with only five matches played to a conclusion.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier Division leaders Booth, who require only seven points from their remaining matches to clinch the title, produced a batting masterclass in their home match against SBCI.

The hosts put on a mammoth unbeaten opening stand of 335 runs as Max Rawson (183 not out) and Tom Douglas-Watson (141 not out) took apart the SBCI bowling attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The joint boundary count was 48 fours and 10 sixes as both batters achieved career best scores. Rawson now requires 99 runs from the last three matches to top 1,000 league runs for the season.

The covers are brought on at Sowerby St Peter's to bring an end to their clash with Cullingworth. Pic: Mike Britland

Rain denied SBCI a chance to bat as the match was abandoned.

There was another high score at Grassy Bottom, where Triangle raced to 360-7 against Warley and Elland.

Carl Fletcher’s 118 not out was his highest score since 2018 and Kurtis Whippey (65) and Christian Silkstone 60 added to the tally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the visitors did not get the chance to bat and remain bottom of the table.

Illingworth St Mary's' season-long batting problems continued as Copley restricted the hosts to 174 all out but the visitors were unable to bat due to rain.

Oxenhope batted first at 193-9 in their home encounter against Thornton with Joel Fothergill top-scoring with 64 runs. Thornton reached 11-0 when the match was abandoned.

At Clayton, Upper Hopton skipper Harvey Lockwood declared his team's innings after 42.5 overs with the score at 223-9, both Will Scott (61) and Jordan Bloom (56) had top scored as Andrew Deegan took 4-63.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The declaration was in vain as the rains came with Upper Hopton on top, having reduced Clayton to 10-3.

Shelf Northowram HT amassed 222 all out in their home clash against Bradshaw, with Hasnain Wajid (61) top scoring, and the visitors were 8-1 when the abandonment came.

Shelf Northowram HT, along with Clayton, remain in the relegation dogfight.

First Division leaders Luddendenfoot secured an immediate return to the top flight after a five-point tally from their encounter with Stones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relegation threatened Stones chose to bat first at High Green Lane and posted 161 all out.

The Foot appeared in a little trouble when the rains came, having scored 20-3 after four overs, but the points gained ensured promotion.

Third-placed Great Horton PC gained maximum points at Greetland, winning by eight wickets and they are now 24 points adrift of second-placed Sowerby St Peter's.

The home team opted to bat first but limped to 103 all out, as Baber Yaqoob took 5-17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After losing both openers, at 5-2, that was end of any bowling success for the hosts as skipper Adam Beesley (52 not out) and Michael Hustler (43no) steered their team to a win at 105-2.

Sowerby St Peter's struggled to reach 150 all out, as Cullingworth visited, only Hayden Bruce (45) reaching the standards set during the season.

However, the visitors never took the field to bat, as the match was abandoned.

Sowerby still require 13 points from their remaining two matches to be certain of two successive promotions to join the Foot in the Premier Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Less than a mile away, at Walton Street, visitors Blackley beat the rain, and Sowerby Bridge, to win by eight wickets.

The home team could only register 110 all out, as five bowlers shared the wickets.

Lewis Holt (58 not out) and Hunter Jackson-Sullivan (49), with dark clouds above, were the principal batters who raced to a winning 112-2 in just 71 balls.

Oakworth's James Powell (91), Noah Thirkill (77) and Bradley Powell (57) enjoyed the wide open spaces of The Trinity Oval, as hosts Low Moor HT conceded 286-6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the rains came after just five overs of the Trinity innings, the match abandoned with their score at 24-2.

Second Division leaders Southowram required only 29.2 overs to overcome a weak Outlane effort, winning by nine wickets at Lindley Moor Road.

The hosts opted to bat first but could only compile 66 all out, with Tom Belfield (6-21) and Danyal Mahmood (4-41) bowling unchanged.

The Rams needed only eight overs to reach a winning 67-1 and now require 18 points from their last three matches to clinch the championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The battle for second and third places in the table, and promotion, continued at pace as both Queensbury and Mount beat their opponents and the weather.

Both have the same number of points (192) with perhaps the key to the conundrum coming on September 13, when Southowram travel to Queensbury.

Second placed Queensbury won by five wickets at home to Leymoor.

The visitors could only reach 96 all out with two bowlers, Darren Jack (6-37) and Gareth Walker (4-32) sharing ten wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Urgently chasing the win, with dark clouds on the horizon, the home team lost five wickets but made it home, perhaps not exactly dry, in the 15th over with 99-5.

Mount had the easier afternoon at its Field of Dreams dismissing visitors Bridgeholme for 108, as Mahmad Kayat closed with 5-39.

Ashrafali Abed (56) and Nazir Patel (52 not out) ensured the promotion battle continues to the wire with a winning 112-1.

Old Town rattled up 336-9 at home to Bradley and Colnebridge as Abdul Khan (114) scored his maiden century for the Town, aided by Shakir Malik (91) and Moeen Akram (72).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors lost a wicket without scoring when the rain descended.

The Grand Finals Day of the Vocation Brewery sponsored T20 competition takes place this Sunday at Mytholmroyd CC.

The Plate final, between Greetland and holders Oakworth, commences at 11am, followed, at 3pm, by the Trophy final between Thornton, twice winners, and Upper Hopton, making their first appearance in the final.