Four day programme for Lightcliffe Cricket Club's anniversary

Lightcliffe Cricket Club are preparing for four days of celebrations to mark their 150th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Events begin on Thursday, July 3, with legends of the cricketing world coming to West Yorkshire for a day of special events including coaching of some of the club’s juniors, a celebratory lunch and a one-off, not-to-be missed T20 match at Lightcliffe’s Till Carr Lane home.

It will feature legends of the game like Sir Curtly Ambrose, one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time; Courtney Walsh, who claimed 519 wickets in his test careers; and Ryan Sidebottom, who won the T20 World Cup with England in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the action, the voice of cricket Henry Blofeld will be commentating and sharing some of his legendary stories from the sport as the Lashings World XI face a Lightcliffe Select Team.

Lightcliffe Cricket Club

It will be an afternoon to remember, not just brilliant sporting action but food, drink and plenty more fun for all the family.

Everyone is welcome to watch the game with gates opening at 3.30pm and the cricket action starting at 4pm. Entry is free for all juniors (aged 18 and under) and just £5, including a souvenir programme, per adult.

On Friday, July 4, the celebrations continue when Overgate Hospice use the celebration marquee for an unforgettable evening of Big Bonkers Bingo, raising money for their Big Build Appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following day, on Saturday, July 5, the club are hosting an afternoon tea during the Bradford League game with neighbours St Matthew’s Parish Church, who are also celebrating their 150th anniversary this year.

And finally, on Sunday, July 6, the annual Lightcliffe Village Gala is back for 2025, bigger and better than ever.

With food, drink, music, stalls, games and much more, there will be plenty of fun for all the family, lots of chances to win and huge amounts to do and enjoy.

Joining the event this year alongside the usual inflatables, tombolas and stalls are West Yorkshire Rock Choir, Lightcliffe Primary’s School Choir, West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, Brighouse and Halifax Model Engineers with their miniature steam trains, Bailiff Bridge Scouts with foam axe throwing and Abel’s Minis Petting Zoo.

The Gala runs between 2pm and 5pm, entry is free and everyone is welcome.