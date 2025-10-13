Grants boost for women’s teams at Queensbury Cricket Club

Queensbury Cricket Club has been awarded two grants from the Barclays Community Sport Fund, delivered in partnership with Sported.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barclays Community Sport Fund offers grants, training, and support resources to help reduce inequalities in sport, with a focus on football, tennis and cricket.

The fund supports community groups and grass roots organisations, like Queensbury CC, who make sport accessible to young people from under-represented groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grants, totalling £1,400, will be used to support the rapidly expanding women and girls’ section at the club.

Queensbury's softball team.

The funding will be used for the training of three additional coaches for the women’s softball and Super 8s (eight-a-side pairs hardball) teams, the provision of indoor coaching throughout the winter for the softball squad, and support for North Halifax Ladies.

The hardball team is based at Old Guy Road and is bidding to join the West Yorkshire Premier League in 2026.

Club and West Yorkshire Women and Girls’ League Chair Phil Sharples said: “Grants such as these are crucial for clubs like Queensbury, whose women and girls are very much at the beginning of their own cricket development pathway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is a dearth of qualified coaches in the women’s game and support from companies like Barclays is vital for us to be able to upskill more resources, thereby allowing our players to improve their skills and game understanding.”

“Queensbury does amazing work in the local community and opening the doors to more women and girls to play offers them opportunities beyond the boundary,” said Sported’s North of England manager Kathryn Foley.

“It’s important to ensure the resources are available to make that happen and our partnership with Barclays has enabled us to help push this forward.”

Women and girls of of all ages who are interested in playing either softball or hardball cricket can contact Club Secretary Neil Myers at [email protected]