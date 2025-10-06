Halifax league reveals new sponsors of T20 competitions

With the cessation of the ENCO Halifax Cricket League's T20 competitions’ current sponsorship, after five year's of support from Vocation Brewery, the league is pleased to announce that a replacement has immediately been put in place.

For the 2026-28 seasons, with an option to continue further, the competition's title will include the name of local hotel and restaurant, The Shibden Mill Inn.

The inn's buildings were originally a corn and spinning mill before being converted into a country pub in 1890 and it is now one of the foremost hostelries in Yorkshire.

The two T20 competitions that will carry the Shibden Mill Inn's sponsorship name are the T20 Trophy and the T20 Plate.

Max Heaton, director of the Inn said: “We’re really proud to be supporting the Halifax Cricket League.

"Local sport is such an important part of the community, it brings people together, gives young players a chance to grow, and keeps the spirit of the game alive.

"For us, it’s about more than just cricket; it’s about backing something that matters to the people of Halifax and surrounding areas.”

League chairman, Anthony Briggs, said: “We are thrilled that this iconic multi-award winning local business, Great British Pub of the Year (2015), Yorkshire's Favourite Pub (2018) and Best Pub for Food (2022) have partnered with the league.

"It’s very pleasing that this historic pub, nestled in the heart of the home of Hill Top and Valley Bottom cricket, has chosen to support local grass roots cricket through its generous sponsorship of the T20 competitions. We believe it’s a perfect partnership.”