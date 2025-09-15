Hedge Top escape relegation as Foot and Saints seal promotion

Shelf Northowram Hedge Top earned the points they needed to escape relegation from the ENCO Halifax League Premier Division.

Rain affected many of the matches played last weekend but Hedge Top secured 12 points from their home clash with Upper Hopton to preserve their top flight status.

The visitors were bowled out for 127, with Razwan Saghir taking 4-27. A rain break then reduced the home team's target to 109 and Hedge Top reached it in the 21st over, led by Dan Cole's 59, in a 110-5 winning score.

The result meant that Clayton and Warley & Elland suffered relegation, with the former unable to complete their match at home to Illingworth St Mary's.

Sowerby St Peter's defeated Low Moor HT to secure promotion to the Premier Division. Pic: Mike Britland

The visitors limped to 88-5 but skipper Luke Brooksby (57), Jamie Moorhouse (47) and Matthew Smith (33) recovered the situation to 214 all out, as Andrew Deegan took 4-50.

Clayton reached 108-7 when the match was abandoned, Jamie Moorhouse producing his best figures of the season with 6-42. Despite picking up seven points, Clayton return to the First Division after just one season in the top flight.

Warley & Elland were thwarted by the weather at Hullen Edge, with only 7.4 overs possible as their players were called off the field having reached 29-1 against SBCI.

Premier champions Booth hammered 334-4 at home, in a reduced 42 overs contest, against Bradshaw, with top scores from Max Rawson (95), Mathew Brown (82), Ric Laycock (56no) and Patrick Thomas (47).

The visitors made a fine effort at chasing, falling just 17 runs short of victory. Connor Ryan (93), Piers Fisher (85) and Adam Forbes (54) led the efforts as Thomas joined the action again with 5-46.

Oxenhope posted 252-6 in their home match against Copley, with Lewis Hopkinson and Harris Rowlett both contributing 59 runs.

With a rain break, Copley's target was reduced to 191, in 28 overs, but they could only reach 166-6, despite Will Rushton scoring 66.

Thornton’s match at Triangle was called off before play.

Luddendenfoot claimed the First Division championship and they will be joined in the top flight by Sowerby St Peter's, who secured the runners-up spot and a second successive promotion.

The Foot enjoyed an excellent victory over fourth-placed Blackley, winning by 81 runs.

Foot scored 156 all out, with Liam Senior (58) and Isaac Baldwin (40) scoring the majority of the runs. Both Sam Hesmondhalgh and Freddie Long recorded figures of 4-40 for the visitors.

Blackley reached 57-3 but then collapsed to 75 all out, losing the last seven wickets for a mere 18 runs as Senior (6-33) and Tom Stott (4-38) cleaned up.

Sowerby asked visitors Low Moor HT to bat first at St Peter's Avenue and they reached 188-9 after 41.4 overs when tea was taken early due to a rain break. Martin Jenkins (55no) top-scored.

A revised target of 179 was set for Sowerby and they reached 182-6 in the 34th over, dodging the showers, with Ryan Brook (54) top-scoring.

Cullingworth travelled to Great Horton PC and scored 159 all out, Richard Winn taking 5-66.

Horton won in the 33rd over with 160-4 as skipper Adam Beesley (58no) ensured maximum points.

Their quest for promotion will have to wait another season as they finished third in the table.

Mytholmroyd were in early trouble at home to Greetland, losing their first four wickets for only 10 runs.

James Cowens (44) led a recovery but the rain curtailed any further progress in the match at 77-7 in the 29th over.

Oakworth reached 249-7 at Sowerby Bridge, with Joe Powell (75no) top scoring, but the innings came to an end in the 41st over as heavy rain descended on Walton Street and the match was abandoned.

In the Second Division, Southowram clinched both promotion and the championship in some style after gaining 12 points at Queensbury.

After the latter's capitulation, Mount require just one point from their final match, at Bradley & Colnebridge next week, to join Southowram.

Queensbury made a dreadful start against the Rams, losing their first three wickets without scoring. In Tom Belfield's first over he took wickets with his second, fourth and fifth deliveries and then Danyal Mahmood took a fourth to leave the score at 10-4.

The problems continued and they fell to 60 all out in the 21st over. Belfield finished with figures of 6-22 and Mahmood 4-30.

The Rams required only 9.4 overs to collect maximum points with a score of 62-0.

Mount, at home to Stainland, were clearly mindful of the weather forecast and after winning the toss hammered 206-3 in only 26 overs before declaring. Openers Nazir Patel (70no) and Ashrafali Abed (64) being the principal scorers.

In an innings reduced to 30 overs, Stainland replied with 120-9, denying Mount maximum points as Lewis Verdeyen (47) and Amjad Hussain (4-42) featured.

Old Town were another team that had a bad start to the afternoon, struggling at 17-4 in the home clash with Leymoor.

Skipper Jahangir Khan (35) led a minor recovery but similar scoring partners were in short supply and they eventually fell to 105 all out, Louie Mitchell taking 4-37.

However, it proved to be a winning score as Leymoor could only respond with 88 all out, Shakir Malik taking the bowling honours with 5-36.