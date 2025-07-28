Leaders narrowly avoid shock defeat in battle with Hedge Top

Premier Division leaders Booth were within two runs of suffering their second defeat of the ENCO Halifax Cricket League season, as lowly Shelf Northowram HT nearly pulled off the shock of the day at Broad Fold Park.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts were restricted to 150 all out, as Razwan Saghir took 4-34 and the Hedge Top reply followed a similar pattern with wickets falling at regular intervals but losing their ninth wicket at 121.

Thereafter, Luke Smith (13) and Jake Coates (9 not out) took the score to 149 before Smith was bowled by Richard Laycock (4-42). Patrick Thomas (5-54) was the other Booth bowler to assist as they won by just one run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Impressive Bradshaw defeated champions Thornton by 30 runs after posting 153-9, Kamran Saleem (47) top scoring and Joe Marshall producing a fine bowling effort of 6-42.

Sowerby St Peter's collected maximum points in their derby at Sowerby Bridge. Pic: Mike Britland

The Thornton run machine choked, stifled by the five-man Bradshaw bowling attack, led by Anthony Langton's 5-39, as they fell to 123 all out.

Copley moved back into second spot, albeit 22 points adrift of Booth, with a comprehensive win at SBCI.

Oliver Thorpe (75 not out) and Matthew Rowles (74) were the main contributors to a total of 248-4 and the home team could only reach 186-9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The individual performance of the day came in Warley & Elland’s home clash with Upper Hopton.

Sowerby St Peter's collected maximum points in their derby at Sowerby Bridge. Pic: Mike Britland

Hopton struggled to 41-4 but Will Scott then crafted a superb 141 runs, his career best innings coming off only 95 balls as the innings closed on 239-7.

The hosts, after slipping to 25-4 in reply, needed Richard Hine (59) and Faheem Katana (40) to put some respectability to the score but they fell short, bowled out for 146 runs.

Luddendenfoot continue to lead the First Division, following their six-wicket win at home to Low Moor HT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trinity limped to 140 all out, Mark Stokes (61) top scoring and Thomas Hosker taking 6-55. The Foot reply was led by Nate Holdsworth (67) and, despite the 4-56 effort of Martin Jenkins, a winning score of 143-4 was reached in the 31st over.

Sowerby St Peter's remain just nine points behind the leaders in second place after taking maximum points in the local derby at Sowerby Bridge.

Saints posted 240-7 with Ryan Brook (74) and Harry Clarke (44) in the runs, Furkaan Ali taking 4-54. Only Tim Helliwell (52) caused any problems for the St Peter's bowlers, Jack Rice taking 4-33, as the Bridge were bowled out for 120.

A further seven points behind are Great Horton PC, who beat Mytholmroyd by 50 runs at Moderna Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horton scored 221-9, as Adam Beesley (59) and Joe Hustler (46) led the way and Jacob Shaw took 4-50. The Royd could only muster 171 all out in response with Luke Sutcliffe (72) easily the best performer. Beesley (4-42) and Richard Winn (5-36) claimed nine of the ten wickets to fall.

Stones continue to struggle in the bottom two and, despite a better batting performance at home to Cullingworth, they still lost by nine wickets.

They were restricted to 182-8 by Zulfiqar Ahmed (4-40) and the visitors needed fewer than 40 overs to reach 186-1. Will Rankin (34) set the tone, followed by Elliot Robinson (95 not out) and Jack Rogers (54 not out) who shared an unbeaten second-wicket partnership of 147 runs.

The second local derby in the division was played at Blackley, where Greetland were the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greetland were in deep trouble at 24-5 but Aber Saghir (50) and Adnaan Qamar (45) boosted them to 158 all out, Freddie Long taking 4-34.

Lewis Holt (67) and Jack Wilkinson (50) then inspired Blackley to success at 161-4.

All the top three teams in the Second Division claimed maximum point victories.

Southowram travelled to Leymoor who reached 132 all out, Ian Gledhill taking 4-41.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rams' skipper Gledhill then opened the innings with 51 not out and, with assistance from Sohail Sajjad (48) and Dean Crossley (36 not out), the visitors eased to 136-1.

Queensbury effectively ended fourth placed Bridgeholme's chances of joining the three-horse promotion race, with a comprehensive home 143 run victory over the visitors.

Oliver Challis (74 not out), Scott Pearson (59) and Will Mackay (56 not out) shone in the knock of 238-3 before Bridgeholme capitulated to 95 all out.

Mount stayed in the promotion mix with a similar victory at Old Town. Nazir Patel's 40 was the highest score in Mount’s 232, Town's Jahingir Khan returning 5-74.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home team were hustled out for 127, Mahmadbhai Makda taking 4-23.

Bradley & Colnebridge won the mid-table clash at Stainland by 36 runs despite being limited to 145 all out as Amol Singh took 5-36 and Javed Khaliq 4-31.

Stainland’s hopes disappeared however and they were all out for 109, Khalil Khan (5-22) the chief wicket-taker.

Outlane dismissed Augustinians for only 115 with Finley Townsend recording 5-30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors were in trouble at 66-6 but Zeeshan Rahman (25 not out) helped them to a winning 119-7.

The knockout competitions’ semi-finals were completed last Sunday.

In the Briggs Priestley Parish Cup, Illingworth St Mary's celebrated a six-wicket win at Copley, who registered 212-7 as Will Rushton top-scored with 69 not out.

In the St Mary's response, Gary Fellows (85 not out) and Hargreaves (79) dominated proceedings with a 159 run third-wicket partnership, that ensured their team's passage to the final at 214-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At SBCI, Oxenhope could muster only 159 all out and James Summerscales (58 not out) and skipper Alexander Scholefield (28) pushed SBCI to 160-5 in the 33rd over. The final is played on Sunday at Sowerby Bridge CC (1pm).

In the Orox Crossley Shield, hosts Booth (189-1) beat SBCI (186-9) by nine-wickets, while at Illingworth St Mary's (214-6) the hosts also won, beating Bradshaw (184-9) by 30 runs. That final takes place on Sunday, August 17 at Low Moor HT CC (1pm).