League and cup wins in weekend to remember for Booth

Last weekend was a noteworthy one for Booth CC, whose second team claimed cup glory while the firsts strengthened their grip at the top of the ENCO Halifax Cricket League’s Premier Division.

On Saturday, the table toppers were set their toughest chase of the season by Triangle, who amassed 273-7 on their visit to Broad Fold Park.

Opener Tom Fryer was undefeated on 102 not out, with James Callighan (95) and Kurtis Whippey (62) also in the runs.

There was an astonishing close to the innings as the last five balls all produced wickets, Patrick Thomas finishing with 6-58. There is no record of a player having taken five wickets in five balls in the history of the league.

Action from Booth's victory over Illingworth St Mary's in the Crossley Shield final. Pic: Mike Britland

The match went to the wire, as Booth reached 276-8 with just two balls to spare, opener Mathew Brown’s 114 vital in reaching the winning total. Thomas chipped in with 41 as Jake Dixon finished with 4-75.

Twenty-four hours later, Booth’s second team cruised to glory in the Orox Crossley Shield final, defeating Illingworth St Mary's at Low Moor HT.

Booth posted 173 all out with Bradley Holt top scoring with 53 and that proved too much for Saints, who closed on 127 with Nigel Horsfall (3-18) and Mohammed Nazam (3-40) leading the Booth attack.

In other Premier Division matches, Bradshaw were indebted to Robert Swift (102) as they scored 232 all out at Upper Hopton, Jordan Bloom returning 4-24.

The hosts could only reach 165 all out as Si Collins recorded 5-35.

At Clayton, Copley compiled 178-9 with Inshal Dar (42 not out) and Will Rushton (42) in form and Mitesh Mistry taking 4-36.

Clayton fell 25 runs short, bowled out for 154, with only Michael Nicholson (40) able to cope with Ian Hartley, who took the honours with 6-56.

Illingworth St Mary's started well as Gary Fellows (65) and Matthew Smith (40) helped the score along to 107-1 at home to Thornton but they then collapsed to 143 all out. It was the Soames' duo of Grant (5-42) and Greg (5-48) who did the damage.

Grant (42) and Nikki Hutchinson (44 not out) ensured the visitors’ victory with 146-6.

Warley and Elland's Arsalan Jamal (57) and Faheem Khatana (37) battled the home bowling duo of Oxenhope’s Lewis Hopkinson (5-24) and Joel Fothergill (4-48) to reach 148 all out.

Edward Jackson (114no) was the star of the show in the winning reply of 172-2.

SBCI posted 201 all out at Shelf Northowram HT thanks to Daniel Keighley (54), Rhys Newman (46) and Lewis Firth (39). Harry Talbot took 4-47.

Shelf gained 12 valuable points and victory with 204-8 in reply with Owen Bairstow (60) the top-scorer.

In the First Division, hosts Mytholmroyd slumped to 68 all out, Liam Senior impressing with the ball for Luddendenfoot as he returned 6-42.

The leaders were made to work hard in reply however and Harry Denham (23 not out) dragged his side to 69-8, with Raza Khan finishing with career best figures of 5-2-16-6.

With third-placed Great Horton having a free date, Sowerby St Peter's took advantage by moving 28 points clear in second place thanks to victory over Oakworth.

Harry Clarke (56) top-scored in a total of 194-9 and despite the efforts of Noah Thirkill (43), Oakworth could only reach 97 all out. Jack Leonard was in the wickets yet again with 5-39, taking him to within seven wickets of his

best ever league season.

Low Moor HT took a massive step to avoid relegation with a 63-run home win over Blackley.

Trinity posted 157 all out, with Jacob Linsel taking 4-43, and Blackley had no answer to Mark Stokes (4-41) in their 95 all out total.

Cullingworth scored a formidable 295-8 at home to Greetland, as Zulfiqar Ahmed (110) hit his maiden century and also shared a vital fifth-wicket partnership of 173 runs with Bilal Kahlid (82).

Hassan Shahid (70 not out) and Fahd Hussain (52) batted well for the visitors but they fell short on 237 all out as Jack Rogers took 5-46.

Stones cruised past Sowerby Bridge by eight wickets after posting 161-8.

Stones' openers Scott Sutcliffe (73 not out) and Ethan Mosey (64) set up the win with an opening partnership of 91 as the Ripponden team eased to 164-2 and maximum points.

Second Division leaders Southowram defeated third-placed Mount by 62 runs to boost their title hopes.

The Rams posted 213-9 with Ian Gledhill (55) Neil Harvey (47) and Dean Crossley (46) in form. Mount's best bowler was Ismail Mayat (4-29).

The hosts were restricted to 151 all out with only Anees Rawat (41) and Mahmad Kayat (40) making an impression as Neil Eastwood took 4-28.

Stainland’s Jamie Moody registered 4-51 as Outlane were bowled out for 111 while Amol Singh took five of the last six wickets to fall, closing with 5-36.

Stainland found runs equally hard to come by but did enough in reaching 112-8.

Bridgeholme made the long trip to Bradley and Colnebridge and Abshar Hussain (5-9) registered a career best as the home side collapsed to 82 all out.

The visitors only required 64 balls to score a winning 86-5.

Old Town batted first at home to Leymoor and posted 214 all out, led by Javid Iqbal's 57.

That individual score eclipsed Leymoor’s total as they slumped to 50 all out with Shakir Malik (4-2) and Mohammad Mukhtar (4-11) the leading wicket takers.