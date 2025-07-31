New book chronicles 150 years of Lightcliffe Cricket Club

One of the most comprehensive histories of any amateur sports club in the country has been published to mark 150 years of Lightcliffe Cricket Club.

Retired teacher Bob Horne, who has been a part of the club for nearly half its life and whose family connections date back even further, has spent years researching and studying, collating and writing for his book, ‘Lightcliffe Cricket Club: 150 Years’.

Running to 300 pages with 100,000 words and 250 illustrations, it charts the history of a club that has been at the heart of the community since 1875 and examines the successes and challenges on the field, the complexities of managing a club off it, and the backgrounds of some of the most prominent members over the years.

Bob Horne said: “For more than 30 years I have avoided writing this book; the history of a club which has meant to so much to me, my family and so many others over so many years.

"But, eventually, I concluded it had to be done and the 150th anniversary was the right moment to bring my research together.

“I have spent many, many hours accumulating material, have studied local newspapers from their origins in the middle of the 19th century, acquired hundreds of photographs, and taken hundreds more.

“The book tells just part of the story of the past century and a half, there is much more that could be said and will be much more to come, but I hope it provides a fascinating snapshot of a club that has always been and continues to be an important part of the community of Lightcliffe, West Yorkshire and beyond.”

Keith Moss, former Yorkshire County Cricket Club Chair and former Bradford Cricket League President, said: “Many books have been written about the history of cricket clubs, but this is the best I have had the pleasure of reading.

"It is an outstanding summary of a club that illustrates so well the place cricket plays in communities and families, particularly here in Yorkshire but right across the country and the world.”

The book costs £15 and can be ordered at www.lightcliffecricket.com/history