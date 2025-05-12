Oxenhope and Booth make early running in Premier

Oxenhope extended their winning start to the ENCO Halifax League Premier Division season thanks to a seven-wicket triumph at Clayton.

Liam Witney (4-26) took wickets at regular intervals as Clayton were dismissed for 134 and Oxenhope were home and dry in the 22nd over, with a knock of 91 not out from Lewis Brown steering his team to a winning 138-3.

Oxenhope remain joint-top with Booth, who had a comfortable 76-run victory at Shelf Northowram HT.

The visitors posted 284-6 with the majority of runs coming from the bats of Ric Laycock (87 not out), Tom Douglas-Watson (74) and Rob Laycock (61), as Gurdev Singh took 4-87.

Action from Sowerby St Peter's derby win over Sowerby Bridge. Pic: Mike Britland

Daniel Barron's 43 was the best effort in Hedge Top’s score of 208 all out.

Champions Thornton cruised to an eight-wicket at Bradshaw, requiring only 33 overs to overcome the home team’s 203-9, of which Piers Fisher (87 not out) was top scorer.

The Thornton pairing of Grant Soames (91 not out) and Josh Hutchinson (62 not out) sealed the victory at 204-2.

Illingworth St Mary's recorded their first victory of the season by beating Triangle at home by 84 runs.

There was still some batting frailties in the top order as the score stood at 54-4 but Gary Fellows (114 not out) and Luke Brooksby (96 not out) shared an unbeaten fifth-wicket partnership of 195 runs as 249-4 was returned.

None of Triangle's batters made an impression and they were bowled out for 165 runs.

At The Arches, Copley's decision to insert SBCI backfired and they lost by 41 runs.

The visitors posted 188 in 43.3 overs with Arun Kandy (45) and Alex Scholefield (44) top scoring, as Ian Hartley took 4-60.

Copley's batting overall was unusually below par with only the innings from Matthew Rowles (73) up to their normal standard.

The SBCI bowling attack was tight and controlled and, with Thomas Wood taking 4-25, the innings closed in the 41st over at 147 all out.

Upper Hopton recorded their first win of the season with a comprehensive 108 runs victory at home to Warley & Elland.

The foundation for victory was put together by Jordan Bloom (104) and Thomas Wilson (53), with an opening stand of 131 runs, and the tail wagged as 235-9 was recorded.

The home chase was effectively over as four of the top five batters all failed to register a run, the scoreboard reading 8-4. Number six Faheem Khatana (45), staged a recovery along with the rest of the lower order but the damage had been done as they fell to 127 all out.

In the First Division, Blackley won their local derby at Greetland, in a match that was all over after 57 overs.

The home team opted to bat first but could only manage 120 all out, Jacob Linsel doing most of the damage with 6-43.

Blackley's reply looked in trouble at 70-6, as Harron Aziz claimed 4-41, but Mark Gill (33no) and skipper Jonathan Stenson (22 not out) stopped the rot to ease their team home at 126-6.

In a second local derby, the spoils easily went to Sowerby St Peter's as they defeated visiting Sowerby Bridge by 115 runs.

The hosts’ 260-3 included a first-wicket partnership between Hayden Bruce (67) and Ryan Brook of 121 runs and the latter went on to score his maiden century at 113 not out, batting all 45 overs.

After reaching 73-2 the Bridge then lost wickets at regular intervals, only Sam Mellor (53 not out) and Paul Gledhill (42) causing the home attack any problems as Harry Clarke took 4-47.

There were plenty runs at Cullingworth as the hosts shaded visiting Stones by 27 runs.

Cullingworth batted first and score a challenging 274-5 with Michael Dennison (80), Elliot Robinson (46) and James Bloodworth (44 not out) all making important contributions.

Stones just failed in its chase, posting 247-8 with Matt Bridges (45) and Ethan Mosey (40) the pick of the brave efforts.

Great Horton PC posted 178 all out in their home match against Mytholmroyd, and it proved enough for the 12 points, as Michael Hustler (49) top scored.

The Royd could only reply with 121 all out as Daniel Gill took 4-27.

Luddendenfoot, relegated last season, are making a determined effort to make a quick return to the top flight and, along with Sowerby St Peter's have collected a maximum 36 points in the opening three weeks.

Their latest win came at Low Moor HT, who were bowled out for 146, with Thomas Hosker on form with 5-45.

Three Foot batters scored in the 30s as they reached a winning 147-3 in less than 23 overs.

In the Second Division, Queensbury are the only team with maximum points, after winning for the third time this season, at Bridgeholme.

The hosts compiled 208 all out, with Tuffique Butt (64) and Awais Khalid (44) top scoring and Gareth Walker turning in a fine bowling performance of 6-54.

Walker, at seven, then proved to be the player-of-the-match as his 50 not out proved vital after the visitors looked to be in trouble at 93-5. Will Mackay's 49 were also important as Queensbury won in the 42nd over with 211-7.

Mount won by two wickets at Old Town but were thwarted from joining Queensbury at the top, as they were denied their 12th point of the afternoon.

The Town reached 190-9 with Danyal Mahmood (78) top scoring before Mount scored 194-8 in the 41st over with five batters sharing most of the runs.

Outlane outclassed Augustinians in their eight-wicket home win.

In the visitors' 108 all out, only Falsal Sheraz (55) showed any form, Zeeshan Rahman taking 5-44.

Indranath Nimalshantha (41 not out) top scored in the Outlane reply of 110-2.

At Southowram, Leymoor fell for 108 all out with Tom Belfield taking 4-17. The Rams secured victory in the 14th over, scoring 110-3.

Stainland, after posting 214-8, needed fewer than 17 overs to bowl out hosts Bradley & Colnebridge for 68 runs as Javed Khaliq cleaned up the innings with 4-2.

In the visitors’ innings, skipper Marc Proctor (111 not out) scored his maiden century and he and Tom Jenkins (21 not out) rescued the innings from a worrying 90-8, their unbeaten partnership worth 124 runs.

Sunday sees round two of the knockout competitions. The ties are - Parish Cup: Booth v Oakworth, Bradley & Colnebridge v Shelf Northowram HT, Cullingworth v Mount, Great Horton PC v Illingworth St Mary's, Luddendenfoot v Oxenhope, Outlane v Copley, Triangle v SBCI and Warley & Elland v Thornton.

Crossley Shield: Clayton v Booth, Copley v Greetland, Illingworth St Mary's v Old Town, SBCI v Outlane, Sowerby St Peter's v Bradley & Colnebridge, Southowram v Bradshaw, Stones v Upper Hopton and Thornton v Blackley.