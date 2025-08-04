Saints defeat SBCI to end 40-year wait for Parish Cup glory

Illingworth St Mary’s were in cup heaven last Sunday when they saw-off SBCI by 76-runs in the final of the Parish Cup, sponsored by Briggs Priestley.

The 137th final, played at Sowerby Bridge CC, attracted a crowd of more than 550 and it was Illingworth St Mary's who claimed victory for the first time since 1985.

SBCI put their opponents into bat and collected two vital early wickets but skipper Luke Brooksby (40) and Ben Robertshaw (48 not out) starred as St Mary's closed on 236-8.

SBCI started well with Rhys Newman (52) dominating proceedings and, with Thomas Wood (23), took the score to 66-1 before Wood was caught and bowled.

Skipper Luke Brooksby batted well to inspire Illingworth St Mary's to Parish Cup success. Pic: Bruce Fitzgerald

St Mary's then applied pressure and wickets began to fall quickly, Newman losing his wicket having scored the only half-century of the final, before SBCI capitulated to 160 all out.

In the ENCO Halifax Cricket League, Booth continue to lead the Premier Division following a 51-run win at Oxenhope.

Max Rawson (110) and Matthew Brown (64) shared an opening 170 run partnership that set up the visitors’ score of 278-6.

Despite an excellent knock from Joel Fothergill (81) aided by Harris Rowlett's 45, Oxenhope were always behind the clock and with Moazzam Ayub taking 4-50 the innings closed on 227-8.

The clash between second and third in the table saw Thornton exchange places with Copley, completing a comprehensive victory at The Arches.

The visitors set a daunting target as Josh Hutchinson (114), Richard Wear (51) and Ben Birkhill (44) combined to post a score of 325-6, and it proved far too much for the hosts, who fell to 188 all out with Oliver Thorpe (55) and Greg Soames 5-47 featuring.

Bradshaw continued their winning ways with a comfortable six-wicket win at near neighbours Clayton, who were restricted to 171-8 as Si Collins took 5-45.

Bradshaw eased to a winning 174-4, Matthew Crowther top-scoring with 49 runs.

Illingworth St Mary's were in early trouble, at home to Warley & Elland, as they slipped to 33-4, but Matthew Watson (39), skipper Luke Brooksby (60) and Isaac Thompson (50) came to the rescue as they posted an eventual 225 all out.

Jack Hargreaves then produced 6-24, his best return for the club, as the visitors were dismissed for 166 in the 39th over.

It was a day for the Scotts at Upper Hopton as the hosts beat SBCI by 128 runs.

Will Scott compiled 105 runs in 109 balls, with Lewis Edmund (79) contributing in their fourth wicket partnership of 129 runs as Hopton's total of 269-8 was too much for SBCI, who fell to 141 all out.

Rhys Newman (51) top-scored but Harry Scott achieved career best figures of 7-39 that included a hat-trick.

The Coles, Luke (64) and Dan (55), were in form for Shelf Northowram HT at home to Triangle but their efforts were not enough to prevent a three-wicket defeat.

Nathan Madden (5-48) and Joshua Robertshaw (4-37) restricted Hedge Top to 183 all out and Triangle's Tom Fryer (66) top-scored in the winning 187-7.

Frist Division high flyers Luddendenfoot defeated Great Horton PC, who posted 162-9, in which Adam Beesley (82 not out) top scored and Liam Senior took 5-38.

Harry Denham (46) led the Foot reply to complete the win at 164-4.

Second-placed Sowerby St Peter's scored 230-8 at home to Greetland, Harry Clarke (57) and Aiden Green (56) leading the scoring.

Greetland could only reach 168 all out in reply with Danyal Saleem (71) on song. Jack Leonard (5-63) brought his season's league wicket haul to 45.

Second bottom Stones came a cropper at Low Moor HT, who won by 157 runs.

Trinity posted 205 all out, with Dan Robinson hitting 53 not out, and Stones collapsed to 48 not out in the face of a career best return from Mark Stokes, with figures of 9-2-18-7.

Sowerby Bridge are in trouble at the bottom after a home defeat to Mytholmroyd.

Paul Gledhill contributed a half-century to the hosts’ 110 all out and the Royd required fewer than 23 overs to reach 112-6.

Blackley lost by 108 runs at Oakworth, who registered 245-6 with Noah Thirkill (78) and Bradley Powell (52) leading the way.

Sam Roberts (56) and Conor Greenwood (35) battled but the visitors were bowled out for 137, Tom Raby taking 4-26.

The top three in the Second Division all won as the race for the title hots-up.

Leaders Southowram won by four wickets at Stainland, who mustered only 108 not out, with most of the runs coming from Waseem Sarfraz (55).

The Rams were in trouble at 48-5 but Tom Belfield crafted 35 not out in 62 balls to inspire his team to 109-6. Sahil Rana took 4-21 for Stainland.

Queensbury are in second place after winning at Outlane, for whom Neil Waddington (69) top scored in a total of 190 all out.

Queensbury’s opening stand of 97, between Scott Pearson (41) and James Myers, propelled them to 191-5 with unlucky Myers left stranded on 99 not out. Jonathan Krishnapillai took 4-58.

Third-placed Mount eased to a seven-wicket over visiting Bradley & Colnebridge, who were dismissed for only 99 runs, with Mahmad Kayat (4-2) and Yusuf Patel (4-30) the chief wicket takers.

Nazir Patel (53 not out) led his team to victory on 100-3.

Two career bests were achieved at Bridgeholme, where Leymoor were the visitors.

Muhammad Maqsood hit 91 for the hosts, in a score of 175 all out that also included Irfan Afzal's 45. Leymoor's Jack Earnshaw recorded his best ever figures of 14-1-89-8.

Those figures proved vital as his team just managed the win at 176-9. Jack Roberts scored 50 with Abshar Hussain taking 4-40.

Bottom of the table Augustinians recorded their second win of the season, at Old Town by 50 runs.

The visitors posted 173 all out as Abdul Jabar (65) top-scored, Jahangir Khan taking 5-46.

A career best from Waqas Hussain, with figures of 9-57, helped to dismiss Town for 123, with only Aqif Ali (43) in the runs.