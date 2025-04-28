Saints slump to defeat in opening day clash with Oxenhope

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There was an astonishing start to the new ENCO Halifax League Premier Division season on Saturday when Oxenhope pulled-off a stunning seven-run victory at Illingworth St Mary’s, writes Paul Whiteley.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home team had shot the visitors out for just 69 runs and in reply, St Mary's were cruising to victory at 39-0.

However, when Gary Fellows (29) was dismissed, the remaining batsmen simply disintegrated with ten wickets falling for just 23 runs as Saints slumped to 62 all out. The destroyer-in-chief was Joel Fothergill with figures of 11-4-21-6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At promoted Upper Hopton, an opening stand of 133 runs, from Max Rawson (63) and Tom Douglas-Watson (61), saw Booth set their stall out and Robert Laycock (80 not out) continued the assault as the visitors closed on 271-3.

Sowerby Bridge had Tim Helliwell to thank for a fine innings of 95. Pic: Jim Fitton

The home team had a rude awakening to the top flight as they were dismissed for 177 in reply.

The other promoted team, Clayton, were bowled out for 143 at Shelf Northowram HT. Keir Litjens (46) and Chris Metcalf (37no) led the Hedge Top reply, with the latter at the crease when a winning 149-4 was reached in the 25th over.

Normal service was resumed at Thornton where Josh Hutchinson (54) recorded his first half-century of the year against visiting SBCI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 123-7 the home team looked to be in trouble but the tail contributed 87 runs, with the innings closing at 209 all out. The visitors fell 39 runs short in their chase at 171 all out, as Richard Wear took 5-36.

Thornton's Josh Hutchinson recorded his first half-century of the year. Pic: Bruce Fitzgerald

Warley & Elland enjoyed the trip to Bradshaw, posting 258-4 as Zeeshan Iqbal equalled his career best score of 111 not out and Jimmy Sarwar added 72. The home team could only respond with 163 all out.

Copley needed a recovery innings from debutant Taufeeq Ahmed (48) after slipping to 78-5 in their home match against Triangle, and that after opener Gav Whipp had scored 55.

The tail provided over 50 in their 204 all out, which proved a winning total as Triangle could only muster 161 all out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promoted Cullingworth started their First Division campaign in some style, rattling up 283-8 in their home clash with Mytholmroyd.

In his 245th match for the club, long-serving Elliot Robinson (103) hit his maiden century, with James Bloodworth (69) and Will Rankin (40) supporting.

The Royd were soon in trouble at 6-2 and only Jacob Travis (35) made any impression in a disappointing reply of 87 all out.

The second promoted team, Sowerby St Peter's also had a fine start on their return to the division, demolishing promotion favourites Great Horton PC for a mere 51 on the visit to Ewart Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an opening stand of 30, ten home wickets fell for 21 and St Peter's cruised home in the 15th over with 52-1.

Oakworth struggled to 100 all out at home to Luddendenfoot, for whom Liam Senior snr took 4-15 and Connor McGrow returned figures of 10-4-8-2.

Foot skipper Jacob Whitehouse (42) laid the foundation for victory as they reached a winning 102-6 in the 24th over.

At Greetland, visitors Stones had William Thickett (82) to thank as he rescued his team from the depths of 45-6 and, assisted by Connor Friend (23), the innings closed on 159 all out. Adil Hanif took 5-37.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home team's reply was led by Aber Saghir (59no) and he was there at the close as a winning 163-7 was posted.

Sowerby Bridge’s Tim Helliwell (95) and Jamie Heritage (55) found early season form at Low Moor HT, where the visitors reached 202-8.

Trinity reached a winning 206-6 but it was not plain sailing and they required a fine innings of 76no from skipper Mark Stokes, aided by Martin Jenkins (30no).

In the Second Division, Southowram had the easiest of starts as they saw-off Augustinians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Crossley (115), Sohail Sajjad (102) and skipper Ian Gledhill (80) led the onslaught in a massive 386-6.

Augustinians’ Faisal Sheraz's hit 57 but the innings fell away, with six ducks, to 112 all out.

The return of first team cricket to Buxton Lane brought an 86-run victory for Stainland over Leymoor.

Aayush Singh (50) and Sahil Rana (44) shone in the hosts’ total of 194-9. Only Tom Sharp (46no) could match those efforts as Leymoor were dismissed for 108.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queensbury won by 160 runs at Bradley & Colnebridge, Gareth Walker (71) and Will Mackay (67) the main contributors in a total of 226 all out, as Irfan Ullah took 5-48.

That total was far too much for the hosts as they struggled to 66 all out, Khalid Mahmood headed the bowling with 4-21.

The closest finish of the day came at Bridgeholme, who took on Old Town in the Upper Calder Valley derby.

The home side registered 210 all out, led by Mohammed Basharat (64), Tuffique Butt (45no), while Zulfiqar Ahmed (5-56) and Yasir Saleem (4-37) took the bowling plaudits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That innings turned out to be match-winning as Town were bowled out, just four runs short, at 206 all out.

Muhammad Nabeel (64) and Nazakat Ali (43) gave the visitors every chance but Abshar Hussain (5-29) and Muhammad Ali (4-64) inspired the narrow win.

Mount cruised to an eight-wicket win at Outlane, who posted 164 all out before Nazir Patel (50no) and Abdul Moiz (47) guided Mount to maximum points at 165-2.

The first ever preliminary round of the Parish Cup was played on Sunday at Second Division Old Town, with Bradshaw winning by five wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town batted first and posted 149 all out with Si Collins taking 5-23.

In reply, Michael Hayes (58) was at the forefront of the Premier Division team's reply of 151-5.

Bradshaw now entertain Copley on Sunday with all 16 first round ties taking place, along with the Crossley Shield competition.