Could Scott High, Eddy Jones or Scott Quigley end up at The Shay?

10 players that FC Halifax Town might target as potential new signings this summer

By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST
With a new manager in place, attention now turns to who Adam Lakeland might bring in to strengthen his FC Halifax Town squad.

The Shaymen have just 13 contracted players as it stands, so will need to get their skates on to add to their ranks before they begin pre-season training at the end of the month, with their first warm-up game scheduled for Saturday, July 5.

We asked National League analyst Samuel Collyer to come up with some potential signings Town might look at this summer.

1. Eddy Jones - left-back

"Recently let go by Altrincham, Jones is a proven National League standard left-back," says Sam. "With the departure of Ryan Galvin he would be a sensible addition to the side." Photo: Getty Images

2. Caleb Richards - left-back

"A versatile defender," says Sam, "who can play left-back or left-sided centre-back, Richard’s recently departed Kidderminster and is one I feel is more than good enough for a step up." Photo: Getty Images

3. Jake Hull - centre-back

"A towering centre-back, Hull has recently been let go by Rotherham," Sam says. "A solid option for the middle of the back line." Photo: Getty Images

4. Max Bardell - right-back

Sam says: "Having been let go by Derby, Bardell is in need of a new club. He has National League experience with Fylde and plays well beyond his years." Photo: Getty Images

