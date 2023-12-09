17 sports stars you may not know were from Halifax including rugby internationals, a boxer who fought Muhammad Ali and a current Premier League footballer

4 . Stuart Fielden

Played rugby league for Illingworth as a youngster before making his name for Bradford Bulls, winning the 2001, 2003 and 2005 Super League Championships, 2000 and 2003 Challenge Cups and World Club Championships in 2002, 2004, 2006. Also played for Wigan and Huddersfield as well as playing for England and Great Britain. Photo: Robert Cianflone