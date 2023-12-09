17 sports stars you may not know were from Halifax including rugby internationals, a boxer who fought Muhammad Ali and a current Premier League footballer

Halifax has produced some famous sporting names over the years.
Here are 17 sports stars that you may not know hail from the borough.
How many do you recognise?
1. Karen Darke
The Paralympic athlete competed at the 2016 Rio Paralympics winning gold in the women's road time trial, following her success in the 2012 London Paralympics winning a silver medal in the women's road time trial H1-2. Photo: Christopher Lee
2. Paddy Kenny
The goalkeeper started his career at Bradford Park Avenue before enjoying a meteoric rise through the professional game and enjoying spells in the Premier League with Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers and also playing for Leeds United and the Republic of Ireland. Photo: Tom Dulat
3. Frank Worthington
A mercurial talent, Worthington began his career as a forward for Huddersfield Town before playing for Leicester City, Bolton Wanderers, Birmingham City, Leeds United, Sunderland, Southampton and others, making 757 league appearances and scoring 234 goals. Also earned eight England caps, scoring twice. Photo: Getty Images
4. Stuart Fielden
Played rugby league for Illingworth as a youngster before making his name for Bradford Bulls, winning the 2001, 2003 and 2005 Super League Championships, 2000 and 2003 Challenge Cups and World Club Championships in 2002, 2004, 2006. Also played for Wigan and Huddersfield as well as playing for England and Great Britain. Photo: Robert Cianflone