Town celebrate a goal at Boundary ParkTown celebrate a goal at Boundary Park
Town celebrate a goal at Boundary Park

23 fantastic photos from FC Halifax Town's 2-1 win at Oldham Athletic last night

FC Halifax Town made it two wins from three at the start of the new season with a superb 2-1 victory at Oldham Athletic last night.
By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:01 BST

More than 800 Shaymen fans made the trip to Boundary Park to see goals from Rob Harker and Adam Senior seal the win.

Here is a selection of photos from the game, courtesy of Marcus Branston.

Read our match report from the game here, Town boss Chris Millington’s reaction here and keep up-to-date with all the latest Town news here.

Aaron Cosgrave

1. Oldham 1-2 Halifax

Aaron Cosgrave Photo: Marcus Branston

Jamie Cooke

2. Oldham 1-2 Halifax

Jamie Cooke Photo: Marcus Branston

Angelo Cappello and Tylor Golden

3. Oldham 1-2 Halifax

Angelo Cappello and Tylor Golden Photo: Marcus Branston

Andrew Oluwabori

4. Oldham 1-2 Halifax

Andrew Oluwabori Photo: Marcus Branston

