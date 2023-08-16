23 fantastic photos from FC Halifax Town's 2-1 win at Oldham Athletic last night
FC Halifax Town made it two wins from three at the start of the new season with a superb 2-1 victory at Oldham Athletic last night.
By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:01 BST
More than 800 Shaymen fans made the trip to Boundary Park to see goals from Rob Harker and Adam Senior seal the win.
Here is a selection of photos from the game, courtesy of Marcus Branston.
