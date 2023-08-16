23 fantastic photos from FC Halifax Town's 2-1 win at Oldham Athletic last night

FC Halifax Town made it two wins from three at the start of the new season with a superb 2-1 victory at Oldham Athletic last night.

More than 800 Shaymen fans made the trip to Boundary Park to see goals from Rob Harker and Adam Senior seal the win.

Here is a selection of photos from the game, courtesy of Marcus Branston.

Read our match report from the game here, Town boss Chris Millington's reaction here and keep up-to-date with all the latest Town news here.

