Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Millington says Harvey Sutcliffe is "a really positive addition to the group" after becoming the club's latest signing.

The defender has penned a two year contract with an option at The Shay after leaving Leeds United this summer.

"Really positive addition to the group," Millington told the Courier, "he's a lad we've known about for a long time, in particular Coops, who worked with him at Leeds United and was very positive about him when we knew he was becoming available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He can play at right-back predominantly but also left-back and also will be willing to do a job at centre-half if required.

Chris Millington

"He fits our recruitment model - he's a talented player who needs the right environment to get the best out of him so we're really looking forward to seeing him develop over the next couple of years and show what he can do at The Shay."

Millington says Sutcliffe could also play as part of a back three.

"Most definitely yeah, if we went to a back three he could play as one of the back three or wing-back," said the Town boss, who also has no doubts that the 20-year-old can fight for a first-team place immediately.

"He comes in as a first-team player straight away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes we bring players in with a view to a slightly longer-term development, but with Harvey, he's got to get himself ready for the physicalities of National League football because he's not experienced it yet

"But he's somebody who we'd be happy to rely on if we needed him to start the first game of the season."

On the right-back spot in his side, Millington said: "They'll be the two who are playing for that position.

"Adam's obviously got the ability to play centre-half but we know he's got the ability to play right-back.

"Harvey's first position is right-back but we know he'll be in contention for the left-back position should we need help in that area as well."