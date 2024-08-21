Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Millington was happy with the respone from his players in their 1-1 draw with Gateshead at The Shay.

As well as responding to the 1-0 defeat against Aldershot on Saturday, Town responded in-game by recovering from falling behind when Adam Senior equalised just a couple of minutes later.

"A really positive response," Millington said. "I thought we had some real serious chats with a number of individuals yesterday (Monday), which allowed us to be really clear on certain things and I think sometimes the basics can get lost in the tactical information.

"There was an opportunity for us to reassert what the basicsare that have to be performed day in, day out, week in, week out, match in, match out.

"And we saw that, so it's a real credit to the group and the type of lads they are in that they take honest, direct feedback and put it right."

The Town boss said the game panned out much as he had expected.

"I'm really disappointed with the goal we conceded, I thought it was really uncharacteristic," he said.

"A long ball - we've dealt so well with their possession and their rotations, we've done really well up to that point dealing with that and then one long ball undoes us, gets us into a position where we make a mistake and they profit.

"So that was a tough one to take, but again, a positive response, we go up the other end and score the equaliser fairly quickly after that.

"These games against Gateshead are always going to be like this because they're so heavily focused on possession, rotations, trying to unpick you.

"And certainly the group we've got available to us at the minute are honest, hard-working, well-organised and very difficult to break down.

"So the game was always going to pan out in that kind of way.

"But I think on the balance of the chances, you'd argue maybe we had the clearer cut ones even if they had more scrambles in and around the 18 yard box.

"We had two very good chances in the first four minutes, we could and should arguably have been 2-0 up.

"We've had Jack Evans' shot where he's hit it really cleanly but just across goal instead of into the bottom corner, which he would have done if it was a training ground shot, he'd have just driven a daisy-cutter into the bottom corner.

"He also had a fantastic counter-attack which is something we've been working on and trying to get better at.

"He's just been too unselfish, and that's on of the things we love about the lad is his selfless attitude, but on this occasion I wish he'd been a bit more selfish."

On Town's tactical approach against Gateshead, Millington said: "There's two schools of thought in management, you hear the managers who talk about 'we don't change regardless of the circumstances' and I think the previous Gateshead manager and probably Rob to a degree, would be from that school of thought where they have a very distinctive style and that's how they operate.

"My view is that I want to be adaptable, I want to be flexible, I want to have an ability to coach teams teams to be possession-based and control possession, which hopefully, when we've got a number of the injured lads back, we'll have more ability to do.

"But also, when the time requires it, I want to be able to make sure that we can set ourselves up in a good block, press at the right triggers, force the ball into certain areas, try and create counter-attacking opportunities on turnover and be able to win games that way.

"So I value adaptability highly and I think weve got that within the squad.

"The one thing that's hamstrung us a little bit at the moment is having five or six players of a certain type unavailable to us, so our decision-making around how we approach games is a little bit more restricted."

Halifax have a win, a draw and a defeat from their opening three matches.

"I think if you asked Coops, he's much more pragmatic than me, he'd consider all aspects and say 'yeah, there's nothing wrong with that, tough start to the season in terms of oppositions'," Millington said.

"When I say we've got important players missing, I don't mean that they're any more important than the players we've got available, but what I mean is they do specific jobs in the team that we haven't got other people to do.

"So we're missing a certain skill-set because of the injured players, which means we're a bit restricted in how we can approach games, so you've got to take that into consideration.

"So I think if you were asking the much wiser, the much more thoughtful Andy Cooper, he'll say it's good so I'll agree with Coops."

Read more from the Town manager later this week on the Courier website.