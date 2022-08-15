"A top 10 finish is certainly achievable" - FC Halifax Town v Southend United: Opposition Focus

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What have been the major incomings and outgoings at Southend this summer?

“It was quite a busy summer in terms of players being let go, sold and others being signed to replace them.

“The biggest departure was that of striker Sam Dalby who made a lucrative move to Wrexham the week before the season got underway.

FC Halifax Town v Southend United, The Shay, Saturday, August 11, 2021, Photo: Marcus Branston.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Eight new players came into the club and Dan Mooney really caught the eye during pre-season but he was on the bench at Solihull on Saturday due to a slight injury.

“Chris Wreh also came in and after impressing on trial and he scored a great goal at the weekend which he will now be looking to build on.”

Has that left the club with a better or worse squad would you say?

“I think the squad, on paper, is stronger this season but that might not be the case right now due to the injury situation.

“Southend are particularly short of options in attack at this stage due to those who are currently unavailable.”

How has the season gone so far for Southend?

“The season started with a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Boreham Wood at Roots Hall before Blues drew 1-1 at Solihull on Saturday.

“It’s probably too early to make any kind of judgement just yet and the opening fixtures are quite tough for Southend too.”

What are the expectations of the team this season?

“A pre-season poll I did showed that the majority of fans were expecting Blues to finish between seventh and 12th this season

“I think a top 10 finish is certainly achievable but there’s always a lot happening at Southend and things can change quite quickly so it’s often impossible to ever predict what might happen here!”

What can Halifax expect to come up against, what will Southend's style of play be?

“It’s likely to be either 5-3-2 or 4-3-4 for Southend.”

Who will be the dangermen in your side?

“Chris Wreh was lively at the weekend and scored a really good goal to get off the mark. I think he will be one to keep an eye on.”

Injuries/suspensions?

“Gus Scott-Morriss, Rhys Murphy, Harry Taylor, Harry Cardwell and Jake Hyde are all out injured and Jason Demetriou is suspended. Tom Clifford is doubtful after suffering a suspected broken nose on Saturday.”

Likely line up and formation?