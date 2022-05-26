"A very credible record" - Shaymen thank Wild after departure of manager

In a statement on their website, The Shaymen said: "We can confirm that Manager Pete Wild has left the club to pursue a new opportunity. We’d like to put on record our sincere gratitude to Pete for an exciting three seasons, achieving two playoff finishes and a top ten finish... a very credible record.

"Wild was announced as Manager on the 24th July 2019, just ten days prior to the first game of the season. The squad was not yet complete and four more players were signed prior to the first fixture of the season against Ebbsfleet United, but any fears of players not settling in were quickly alleviated as Town ran out 4-1 winners with Nathan Clarke scoring one of the best goals of the season. The Shaymen started the season on fire, dropping points in just three of the first ten games. Wild’s first season in charge was certainly unique with the suspension of all fixtures after the 15th March due to Covid-19.

"After a four month gap in playing, Town faced Boreham Wood in the eliminator stage of the play-offs, losing 2-1 despite taking the lead early on, a commendable effort considering the structure of the squad at the time of Pete’s arrival.

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

"The following season saw an overhaul to the squad as Wild sought to bring in his own players amidst the turbulence of whether the season would even go ahead. The 2020/21 saw a season without fans and the lack of any atmosphere in every game. In complete contrast to the previous season, Town stuttered out of the blocks picking up just one win in the first nine league games before bursting into life against Barnet at home. 13 goals were scored in a week with wins against Barnet, Weymouth and Aldershot as the Shaymen were catapulted up the table. More strong form from February through April saw Town sitting in the playoff spots with just a month remaining in the season. However poor form in May saw Town drop down to 10th, narrowly missing out on the playoff spots.

"Wild’s final pre-season at the Shay saw more stability with less outgoings and more players committing to another season in West Yorkshire. Much like his first season, Town got off to a strong start with just two losses in the first 11 league games. The early parts of the season saw the Shaymen bag some massive wins including a 3-1 win against Southend United, 3-0 against Stockport County, and of course the 3-2 thriller against Notts County. Wild’s final season also saw his strongest performance for Town in the FA Cup. A replay win against Pontefract saw a 1st round tie against Maidenhead United which saw 11 goals, the highest scoring FA Cup fixture between two non-league sides since 1891.

"Town ended the regular season with the best home record, the best defence, and the club’s highest finish since 2006.

"Despite the disappointing conclusion to the campaign, Pete Wild gave us a memorable final season with some incredible moments and we wish him and his family all the best for the future.

"Thank You Gaffer