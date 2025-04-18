Live

AFC Fylde v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 18th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against AFC Fylde.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

AFC Fylde v FC Halifax Town LIVE

12:47 BST

12:10 BST

Today's National League fixtures

Gateshead v York

Southend v Braintree

Yeovil v Forest Green

Aldershot v Sutton Utd

Altrincham v Rochdale

Boston Utd v Wealdstone

Maidenhead v Woking

Oldham v Hartlepool

Fylde v Halifax

Tamworth v Solihull M

Dag & Red v Ebbsfleet

Barnet v Eastleigh

11:58 BST

Welcome

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game at AFC Fylde.

Related topics:FC Halifax TownAFC FyldeNational League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice