Aldershot Town v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Aldershot 3-4 Halifax
Town win it in a seven goal thriller
Anywhere will do time for Town
Aldershot suddenly playing with a lot more intensity in the dying moments
Aldershot do get one back though through Jack Barham, another close range finish
Low cross by Wright straight to the keeper
Town pushing for a fifth rather than Aldershot looking to get one back
5 added mins
Cross by Wright from the right headed in by Emmerson for his first goal for the club
GOAL TOWN - 4-2! GAME OVER!
Very much shades of Wembley with that goal from Cooke. That goal has acted like a pin prick to a balloon for the hosts
I was fearing Aldershot would go on and win it but Cooke deserves so much credit for that goal, did it all himself
Cooke with such a Jamie Cooke goal, charging down the keeper and chasing to reach the ball first and then produces a first time finish into the empty net
Town back in the lead!
CCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKEEEEEEEEEEEE!
Frost on for Tetek
Fair play to Aldershot, they have been much better this half. Anyone’s game now, set up for a grandstand finish
Evans booked for a foul in the Aldershot half
All Town’s good work in the first half, undone
Waters replaced by Emmerson
Ball bounces around the Town box, a cross is half cleared and then a low cross is again hammered in, this time by James Henry, from close range
