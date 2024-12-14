Live

Aldershot Town v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 14th Dec 2024, 13:00 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Aldershot Town.

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:53 BST

FT

Aldershot 3-4 Halifax

Town win it in a seven goal thriller

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:52 BST

95

Anywhere will do time for Town

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:52 BST

94

Aldershot suddenly playing with a lot more intensity in the dying moments

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:51 BST

94

Aldershot do get one back though through Jack Barham, another close range finish

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:51 BST

93

Low cross by Wright straight to the keeper

Town pushing for a fifth rather than Aldershot looking to get one back

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:48 BST

90

5 added mins

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:47 BST

89

Cross by Wright from the right headed in by Emmerson for his first goal for the club

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:46 BST

89

GOAL TOWN - 4-2! GAME OVER!

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:46 BST

88

Very much shades of Wembley with that goal from Cooke. That goal has acted like a pin prick to a balloon for the hosts

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:44 BST

86

I was fearing Aldershot would go on and win it but Cooke deserves so much credit for that goal, did it all himself

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:43 BST

85

Cooke with such a Jamie Cooke goal, charging down the keeper and chasing to reach the ball first and then produces a first time finish into the empty net

Town back in the lead!

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:42 BST

85

CCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKEEEEEEEEEEEE!

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:41 BST

84

Frost on for Tetek

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:40 BST

83

Fair play to Aldershot, they have been much better this half. Anyone’s game now, set up for a grandstand finish

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:39 BST

82

Evans booked for a foul in the Aldershot half

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:38 BST

81

All Town’s good work in the first half, undone

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:37 BST

80

Waters replaced by Emmerson

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:37 BST

80

Ball bounces around the Town box, a cross is half cleared and then a low cross is again hammered in, this time by James Henry, from close range

