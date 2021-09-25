Aldershot v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Aldershot.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 1:31 pm

We’ll bring you all the action as it happens throughout the afternoon, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Last updated: Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:35

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:35

77

Cross from the right through the ball and out for a Halifax goal kick

0-1

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:34

76

Allen caught offside but much better from Town, looking after the ball so much better

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:32

74

Town have restored a bit of control of the game these last few minutes and quietened the crowd again

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:29

71

Will certainly be a hard-earned win this if Town can hold on

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:27

69

Good block on Warburton’s goal bound shot in the Aldershot box. Allen replaces Slew for Town

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:25

68

Waters lays the ball to Warburton, whose shot is blocked to the left of the box

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:24

66

“It’s coming boys, come on!” yells an Aldershot fan in the main stand

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:23

66

Flick header at goal by Andrews is too tame and saved by Johnson

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:23

65

Shots free kick just inside the Town half

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:22

64

Aldershot having their best spell of the game now. Town not controlling it like they were in the first half

