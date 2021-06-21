“All we can do is try and create a brilliant day” - Date pencilled in for James Dean memorial game

James Dean

Tickets are set to go on sale later this week for the game, which will be between the promotion-winning Chorley team of 2013-14 and a mix of the two promotion-winning Halifax teams from 2009-10 and 2010-11. Former Halifax players set to appear include ex-Halifax captain Tom Baker and title-winning Town captain Mark Bower, with squad announcements expected in due course.

Baker said: “There’ll be a lot of familiar faces from both clubs that supporters will be excited to watch play, or attempting to play!

“There’ll be live music on the day, face painting, a bouncy castle, an auction, which will start online before the day, wqe’ve got some really good stuff for that.

“We’ve got Eddie Gray coming to watch the game and he’s going to speak after the game.

“Hopefully both sets of supporters will turn out in force and I’m sure you’ll have loads of neutrals turn up.

“Initially, we’ve got to work to 2,000 at the minute, I’m hoping 2,000 tickets will go on sale, and then depending on the announcement is on July 21, we could have another 2,000 available.

“Everything we raise on the day is going to his two sons. Hopefully it’ll be a great day.

“When you’re going 100 miles an hour organising things, trying to get plans in place and then you sit back and realise why you’re doing it you get wrapped up in arranging the game and what’s going on on the day, who can play and who can’t, but then when you have a moment you think ‘hang on a minute, why are we actually arranging this game?’ and you realise it’s because Deano’s no longer with us, obviously it hits home, it’s incredibly sad.

“But nobody’s feeling worse than the family right now and it’s going to affect them for a hell of a long time.

“All we can do is try and create a brilliant day where both squads and management after nack together and both sets of supporters have the opportunity to come and show their appreciation for Deano and celebrate the legacy he’s left behind.”

Baker said Dean’s family have been positive about the idea.

“His family can’t wait for the day, they’ve been really positive and really happy about what we’re trying to do in Deano’s memory,” he said.

“Although it might be a difficult day for them, I’m sure they’ll be looking forward to it and it’ll be a good opportunity for them to remember him in a really positive way.”