Altrincham 1-1 FC Halifax Town: "To come here and get a point, I'll take that," says Wild

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Kian Spence gave Town the lead in the first-half, before Harry Perritt equalised a few minutes after the restart.

"Yeah definitely," Wild said when asked if it was a fair result. "Two good teams, two well-balanced sides, two similar budgets.

"Yeah, a completely fair result."

Wild was satisfied with the point, against an Altrincham team who had won their last five home games without conceding a goal.

"Listen, they've won four of their last five and scored a lot of goals, so to come here and get a point, I'll take that," he said.

"I'm really frustrated about their goal, because it's a set-piece.

"I've just said to them 'all those big teams we've played and never looked like conceding off a set-piece' yet we get done off a set-piece by a smaller team in Alty."

Wild felt his side were better as an attacking force than in recent outings.

"I think we looked a lot more threatening with the ball today, I thought we moved the ball well, got into their final third a lot," he said.

"We looked a threat and I thought we controlled the game, apart from their set-piece in the second-half they didn't really have many opportunities to win the game.

"You could argue that Gez (McDonagh) when he's clean through should win us the game."

On midfielder Kieran Green's substitution in the second-half, Wild said: "I just didn't think he was as sharp as he's looked recently, and thought the pace of the game was getting away from him.

"That's why we have a squad and top players to come on to changes games."

And on defender Javid Swaby-Neavin, who kept his place at left-back, Wild said: "Steady away, against Dan Mooney, who's one of the better wingers in the league.

"I thought he dealt with him well."

Wild added: "I know I need to rotate my squad this weekend, I know I'll need to freshen it up this weekend.

"I've pitched them both into a weekend of teams I wanted to pick, hopefully we'll get through the weekend unscathed and I'll be able to make the changes I want to make for Monday.