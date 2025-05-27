Another of FC Halifax Town's star names to leave the club as Evans' departure is announced

Another of FC Halifax Town’s star assets is to move up to the Football League after the club confirmed the exit of midfielder Jack Evans.

Evans, who was out of contract, follows Ryan Galvin and Adam Senior both out of the exit door at The Shay since the end of the season, with the duo joining League Two side Barnet.

It hasn’t been confirmed which club Evans will join, but his departure is another major blow for Town, who today also announced that manager Chris Millington had stepped down after three years in charge.