Ashton United v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.
Shots
Well let’s hope for at least a shot on target tonight shall we? Not had one in the last 180 minutes, so that would be a start. Really looking for Town to win and win convincingly tonight though in all seriousness. They have a strong team out and wouldn’t it be nice to see some goals, a dominant performance and a win?
Ashton
Former Town player James Hardy starts, with ex-Halifax striker Tom Denton on the bench
Emmerson
Looking forward to seeing him in action tonight - only got around 15-20 minutes at Radcliffe by which point the game was petering out. There will be an interview with Zak on the Courier website at some point before the start of the season too, just to mark your card
Town team
Johnson, Senior, Arthur, Cummings, Triallist, Jenkins, Pugh, Wright, Cosgrave, Cooke, Emmerson. Subs: Sinfield, Chikukwa, Lavelle, Triallist, Alimi-Adetoro.
Ashton
Town drew 2-2 here last pre-season if you remember. I would highly recommend the book written by the co-owner of Ashton, who is an actor and writer from the highly successful Play Goes Wrong series. An excellent read
