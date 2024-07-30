Live

Ashton United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Jul 2024, 18:09 BST
FC Halifax Town badge logoFC Halifax Town badge logo
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s penultimate pre-season friendly at Ashton United.

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.

19:11 BST

ICYMI - My interview with new signing Will Smith

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/its-a-fresh-start-new-signing-smith-on-starting-a-new-chapter-of-his-career-with-the-shaymen-4721981

19:09 BST

19:07 BST

Shots

Well let’s hope for at least a shot on target tonight shall we? Not had one in the last 180 minutes, so that would be a start. Really looking for Town to win and win convincingly tonight though in all seriousness. They have a strong team out and wouldn’t it be nice to see some goals, a dominant performance and a win?

18:55 BST

Ashton

Former Town player James Hardy starts, with ex-Halifax striker Tom Denton on the bench

18:54 BST

18:49 BST

Emmerson

Looking forward to seeing him in action tonight - only got around 15-20 minutes at Radcliffe by which point the game was petering out. There will be an interview with Zak on the Courier website at some point before the start of the season too, just to mark your card

18:45 BST

Town team

Johnson, Senior, Arthur, Cummings, Triallist, Jenkins, Pugh, Wright, Cosgrave, Cooke, Emmerson. Subs: Sinfield, Chikukwa, Lavelle, Triallist, Alimi-Adetoro.

18:37 BST

Here's what Chris Millington had to say ahead of tonight's friendly

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/theres-definitely-places-up-for-grabs-says-millington-ahead-of-towns-penultimate-pre-season-friendly-4721181

18:34 BST

ICYMI - Town fan banned after racist behaviour at Scunthorpe friendly

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/fc-halifax-town-fan-banned-from-attending-matches-after-racist-behaviour-at-scunthorpe-friendly-4721020

18:33 BST

Ashton

Town drew 2-2 here last pre-season if you remember. I would highly recommend the book written by the co-owner of Ashton, who is an actor and writer from the highly successful Play Goes Wrong series. An excellent read

