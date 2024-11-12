Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

FC Halifax Town lost 4-1 at home to Middlesbrough's under 21s to make it back-to-back defeats in the National League Cup.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scoreline was in no way a fair reflection of the game, but Boro were clear winners thanks to their superior quality in-front of goal.

If anyone successfully used the stage as an audition, it was Boro's hat-trick man Sonny Finch in-front of the watching Michael Carrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ajay Matthews got the visitors up and running in the first-half, with Owen Bray netting his first goal for Halifax.

The Shay

Bray and Andrew Oluwabori pressed their claims for a start more than any other Town players in a side that competed well but was outclassed in both boxes, conceding four goals in a cup game for the second time this season.

Boro, like Newcastle's youngsters, were technically proficient, passing the ball crisply and playing out of tight spaces.

Defender Harley Hunt played himself into trouble nine minutes in though when Adan George nicked the ball off him and charged into the box, but he took too long to shoot and the defender blocked his effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George then shot when he perhaps should have passed five minutes later, hitting the post from a tight angle with Zak Emmerson, making his first Town start and one of six changes from Saturday, free to his right.

At the other end, Matthews should have done better when he miscued an effort horribly wide inside the box, with Nat Ford off his line.

It was a watchable game, like it had been against Newcastle, and Town, like then, were producing some decent stuff and certainly not playing as if the competition mattered any less.

But they fell behind midway through the first-half to an incisive Boro move that saw winger Danile Nkrumah's cross from the left converted by Matthews with a first time finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emmerson skied a shot over the bar 30 minutes in after being set-up by Adam Adetoro, but it was a rare shight of goal for the striker, who needed to be sharper to get on the end of Jo Cummings' cross shortly afterwards.

The forward looked a little rusty, understandably so after so little football this season, while Halifax's other first time starter, Frankie Sinfield, got into some decent positions down the left, but wasn't as effective as his opposite number Oluwabori, on the right.

Tom Pugh and Jack Jenkins did well in central midfield, showing plenty of energy and willigness, but The Shaymen were handed a lesson in finding a cutting edge ten minutes before half-time.

The hosts were caught by a quick break from their own free-kick, with a sweeping move finishing in clinical fashion by Finch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town had played some neat and tidy stuff but lacked that kind of end product.

Ford made a decent save soon afterwards as Boro threatened a third with another piercing move.

And Town were sliced open again not long after the break when Finch was played through on the right of the box and finished coolly past Ford.

Town looked flat after that, but roused themselves to claw one back when Bray finished low across goal from Oluwabori's cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax weren't playing like it was a lost cause and seemed to believe they could stage a Tamworth-style comeback.

Their hearts were in the right place but their heads weren't, lacking composure and coolness in the final third.

Bray brought a good save from Shea Connor, before George's follow-up was ruled out for offside, as Town pushed and persisted.

Oluwabori's low shot was saved by Connor, while Pugh lashed a shot just wide from 20 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Finch finished it with ten minutes left when he latched onto a through ball and produced another excellent finish one-on-one.

Halifax: Ford, Cummings, Smith (Senior 46), Adetoro, Pugh, Bray, Jenkins (Hoti 55), Sinfield (Cappello 55), Oluwabori, George, Emmerson (Waters 55). Subs not used: Johnson, Cooke, Lavelle.

Scorer: Bray (55)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 11

Corners: 7

Middlesborough: Connor, Gitau, Hunt, Fry, McCormick, Finch (Lennon 83), Woolston, McCabe (Traore 80), Cartwright (Stott 46), Nkrumah (Simpson 68), Matthews (Bakre 68). Subs not used: Patterson-Powell, Fisher.

Scorers: Matthews (24), Finch (37, 49, 81)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 2

Corners: 2

Referee: James Westgate

Attendance: 256

Town man of the match: Andrew Oluwabori, worked hard up and down the right in the wing-back role and set-up Bray's goal.