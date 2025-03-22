Back-to-back league defeats for Halifax as they lose 2-0 at play-off rivals Oldham

FC Halifax Town lost back-to-back league games for the first time since October as they were defeated 2-0 at play-off rivals Oldham.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shaymen were nowhere near the levels that have got them into contention for promotion, losing with a whimper, and will need to buck their ideas up quickly before they lose their hard-earned, lofty league position.

It's also the first time this season Town have failed to score in consecutive league games, while two players were lost to injury.

All in all, a pretty sobering afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OLDHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: A general view of Boundary Park prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Oldham Athletic and Northampton Town at Boundary Park on April 15, 2022 in Oldham, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

A shot on target by Kian Harratt in the second minute was no indicator of what was to come, in what soon developed into a tough, uncompromising but unproductive contest.

Oldham at least offered some kind of attacking impetus and impression, with The Shaymen struggling to impose themselves.

They battled for the ball in midfield, but didn't do enough with it to unsettle or unruffle an Oldham defence that was too comfortable.

Jack Jenkins worked hard but didn't produce enough on the ball, although he wasn't the only Halifax player who was below-par, with Town's front three not offering enough movement or energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not that The Latics were brilliant themselves - there was a real lack of quality from both teams that belied their status as promotion contenders - but the hosts moved the ball through the thirds more effectively and got into their opponents' box much more than Town did.

If either side deserved to lead, it was Oldham, and they edged in-front when a cross from the left by Mark Kitching was only half-cleared and from a Jordan Rossiter lay-off, Harratt turned and finished calmly past Sam Johnson.

As if things weren't bad enough for the visitors, it got much worse when Johnson was forced off injured after an earlier collision with an Oldham player, prompting a senior league debut for Nat Ford.

It was the last thing Town needed.

It had been a lacklustre and timid first-half from The Shaymen, not for the first time at Boundary Park this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They'd failed to produce a shot, but the biggest positive was they were only 1-0 down.

Chris Millington's double change at the break said it all.

One of those, Lewis Leigh, played a lovely through ball to Jamie Cooke, whose shot was saved by the onrushing Tom Donaghy a few minutes after the restart - Town's first shot of the match.

Harratt had a shot flash across goal and wide just before the hour mark after a terrific run down the left by Kitching, with Halifax still to really get going, displaying an alarming lack of fluency or cohesion.

Festus Arthur then hobbled off to extend Town's injury list even further at exactly the wrong time of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ford made a decent save from Harratt with 20 minutes to go, while frustratingly, Donaghy remained largely a spectator at the other end, with Town unable to venture beyond the arm's length Oldham had kept them at all game.

A free-kick by the impressive Leigh was headed back across goal and just out of reach of a Town man at the far post, but other than that, there were few signs of an impending equaliser.

And to rub salt in the wound, the curse of the ex-Town man struck again as substitute Mike Fondop headed in a corner from close range to seal it.

Oldham: Donaghy, Caprice (Uchegbulam 90), Leake, Hobson, Raglan, Kitching, Pett, Conlon (Gardner 74), Rossiter, Norwood, Harratt (Fondop 77). Subs not used: Dennis, Lundstram, Garner, Waters.

Scorers: Harratt (26), Fondop (90)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 2

Corners: 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax: Johnson (Ford 34), Senior, Arthur (Pugh , Adetoro, Emmanuel (Bray 87), Jenkins (Leigh 46), Evans, Galvin, Hoti, Thomas (Emmerson 46), Cooke. Subs not used: Sutcliffe, Tarima.

Shots on target: 1

Shots off target: 1

Corners: 4

Attendance: 7,256 (1,074 away)

Referee: Zac Kennard-Kettle

Town man of the match: Adam Senior. Battled hard in defence and did what was required of him well.