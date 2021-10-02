Barnet v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Hello and welcome to to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game at Barnet.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 1:58 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates from the game throughout the afternoon, plus there'll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.

Developing into a very good game this

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 15:19

19

Chance for Waters after Spence’s step over, but he fizzes the ball over from a left wing cross

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 15:19

19

Corner comes to nothing

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 15:18

18

Barnet corner

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 15:17

17

Town pounce as Barnet get sloppy trying to play out from the back and Waters gets a shot on target but it’s blocked on the line

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 15:16

16

Promising start here by Town. Barnet should have scored through Marriott’s chance but Town are playing well

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 15:14

14

Marriott should have at least hit the target there from an angle, but he blazes a shot across goal over the bar

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 15:12

12

Corner comes to nothing

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 15:11

11

Shot by Slew parried by the keeper, then Spence’s shot is deflected behind for a corner

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 15:10

10

Warren’s cross too high for Slew, Barnet throw

