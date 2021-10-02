Barnet v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Hello and welcome to to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game at Barnet.
We'll bring you all the updates from the game throughout the afternoon, plus there'll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 15:20
Developing into a very good game this
Chance for Waters after Spence’s step over, but he fizzes the ball over from a left wing cross
Corner comes to nothing
Barnet corner
Town pounce as Barnet get sloppy trying to play out from the back and Waters gets a shot on target but it’s blocked on the line
Promising start here by Town. Barnet should have scored through Marriott’s chance but Town are playing well
Marriott should have at least hit the target there from an angle, but he blazes a shot across goal over the bar
Corner comes to nothing
Shot by Slew parried by the keeper, then Spence’s shot is deflected behind for a corner
Warren’s cross too high for Slew, Barnet throw