Stay tuned for all the updates throughout the afternoon, plus there’ll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Halifax Courier website.
Barnet v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:29
Crossfield pass by Golden goes straight out of play as well. Very poor from Town
Gilmour hooks the ball on to Dierseruvwe but he’s offside
Poor again on the ball from Town as a crossfield pass from Smart to Slew is over hit and goes out of play
Cross from Ben Wynter goes through the box without a touch
Town have been timid, not imposing themselves on the game at all, too passive
Slew tries a bullet pass across field but it goes straight to the keeper
Barnet corner comes to nothing
Low shot on target on the turn by Barnet saved by Johnson
Barnet the far more cohesive side, Town look very disjointed
Mason-Clark produces a good chipped finish over Sam Johnson after being played through. Town didn’t learn their lesson from Kabamba’s disallowed goal shortly before