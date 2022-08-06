Barnet v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s opening game of the 2022-23 National League season against Barnet at The Hive.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 1:11 pm
Stay tuned for all the updates throughout the afternoon, plus there’ll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Halifax Courier website.

Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:29

    Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:29

    27

    Crossfield pass by Golden goes straight out of play as well. Very poor from Town

    Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:28

    26

    Gilmour hooks the ball on to Dierseruvwe but he’s offside

    Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:27

    25

    Poor again on the ball from Town as a crossfield pass from Smart to Slew is over hit and goes out of play

    Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:26

    24

    Cross from Ben Wynter goes through the box without a touch

    Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:24

    22

    Town have been timid, not imposing themselves on the game at all, too passive

    Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:23

    21

    Slew tries a bullet pass across field but it goes straight to the keeper

    Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:22

    20

    Barnet corner comes to nothing

    Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:20

    17

    Low shot on target on the turn by Barnet saved by Johnson

    Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:19

    17

    Barnet the far more cohesive side, Town look very disjointed

    Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:19

    16

    Mason-Clark produces a good chipped finish over Sam Johnson after being played through. Town didn’t learn their lesson from Kabamba’s disallowed goal shortly before

