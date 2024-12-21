Live

Barnet v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 21st Dec 2024, 13:15 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s visit to Barnet in the National League.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:54 BST

FT

Barnet 1-1 Halifax

Town become only the second team this season to take a point from The Hive.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:53 BST

93

Excellent catch by Johnson to hold onto a drilled cross from the left

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:51 BST

92

Town applying the late pressure at the moment

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:49 BST

90

Cross by Wright cleared after an excellent interception y the winger

4 added mins

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:48 BST

89

Free kick comes to nothing

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:48 BST

89

Town free kick on the left, crossing chance from deep

Emmerson on for Hoti

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:47 BST

88

Good defending by Galvin to clear the danger

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:46 BST

87

Corner cleared

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:46 BST

87

Barnet corner

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:45 BST

87

Comes to nothing

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:45 BST

86

Town free kick just inside the Barnet half, chance to launch it from deep

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:45 BST

86

Hasn’t been a shot on target in the second half

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:44 BST

85

Pass tries to find Kabamba just inside the box but his touch is heavy and it goes for a Town goal kick

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:43 BST

84

Free kick into the box by High but the offside flag is up

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:42 BST

83

Town arguably the team on top now, building a bit of momentum

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:41 BST

82

Hoti goes for goal, lands on the roof of the net

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:40 BST

81

Town free kick on the right, ten yards from the byline

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:39 BST

80

Cross by Wright cleared by Barnet

