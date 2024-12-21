Barnet v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Barnet 1-1 Halifax
Town become only the second team this season to take a point from The Hive.
Excellent catch by Johnson to hold onto a drilled cross from the left
Town applying the late pressure at the moment
Cross by Wright cleared after an excellent interception y the winger
4 added mins
Free kick comes to nothing
Town free kick on the left, crossing chance from deep
Emmerson on for Hoti
Good defending by Galvin to clear the danger
Corner cleared
Barnet corner
Comes to nothing
Town free kick just inside the Barnet half, chance to launch it from deep
Hasn’t been a shot on target in the second half
Pass tries to find Kabamba just inside the box but his touch is heavy and it goes for a Town goal kick
Free kick into the box by High but the offside flag is up
Town arguably the team on top now, building a bit of momentum
Hoti goes for goal, lands on the roof of the net
Town free kick on the right, ten yards from the byline
Cross by Wright cleared by Barnet
