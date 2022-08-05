Barnet v FC Halifax Town preview

Barnet boss Dean Brennan

Venue: The Hive

Date: Saturday, August 6

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Jacob Miles took charge of Halifax wins over King’s Lynn and Bromley last season, as well as Town’s 7-4 FA Cup win over Maidenhead. He showed 47 yellow cards and two red cards in 18 National League matches last term.

Odds: Barnet win 11/5, draw 5/2, Halifax win 21/20

Pre-season

Barnet: Bedford Town (a) W 4-0, Hemel Hempstead Town (a) W 2-0, Wingate & Finchley (a) W 5-1, Peterborough United (h) W 2-0, Dartford (a) L 2-0, MK Dons (h) L 3-1, Portsmouth (h) L 3-2, St Albans City (a) L 2-1

Halifax: AFC Fylde (a) L 1-0, Hertha Berlin (neutral) D 1-1, Salford City (neutral) L 3-0, Farsley Celtic (a) L 2-1, Fleetwood Town (a) L 2-1, Curzon Ashton (a) W 3-0, Colne (a) L 2 1

Barnet transfers in: Nicke Kabamba (forward), Laurie Walker (goalkeeper), Connor Smith (midfielder), Jamar Loza (forward), Dale Gorman (midfielder), Danny Collinge (defender), Jerome Okimo (defender), Moussa Diarra (defender), Sean Shields (winger), Harry Pritchard (winger), Michael Phillips (midfielder), Ben Wynter (defender), Louis Walsh (winger), Aymen Azaze (goalkeeper)

Barnet transfers out: Ben Richards-Everton (defender), Harry Taylor (defender), Adam Marriott (striker), Wes Fonguck (midfielder), Joe Widdowson (defender), Teddy Howe (defender), Jake Askew (goalkeeper)

Manager: Former Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan took over from previous boss Harry Kewell early on last season having been head of football at The Hive.

Last season: 18th in National League

One to watch: Winger Harry Pritchard has Football League experience with Blackpool and Bradford, and was a first-team regular for Eastleigh last season.

Last time they met: Niall Maher scored the winner as Halifax beat Barnet 1-0 at The Shay back in February.

