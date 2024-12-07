Live
Basford United v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s FA Trophy third round clash at Basford United.
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
He misses and Town are out
Senior now for Town
He scores 6-5
Butterfield now for Basford
He does 5-5
Waters has to score
He scores 5-4
Sudden death now
Chambers now for Basford
He scores 4-4
Cummings now for Town
He scores 4-3
Barnes now for Basford
He scores 3-3
Adetoro now for Town
Nierennold now
He scores 3-2
He scores 2-2
Cooke next for Town
He scores 2-1
