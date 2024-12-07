Live

Basford United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 7th Dec 2024, 12:42 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s FA Trophy third round clash at Basford United.

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Related topics:FC Halifax TownBasford UnitedFA Trophy
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice