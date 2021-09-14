Boreham Wood 2-2 FC Halifax Town: "I think that's a really good point on the road" says Wild

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Billy Waters' fifth goal of the season earned Halifax a hard-fought draw after a Boreham Wood own goal was cancelled out by goals from Josh Rees and Scott Boden.

"I thought it was a game of two halves," Wild said. "We travelled down here this afternoon and we looked a bit leggy, a bit tired, when we got here I could just sense it, and it took us a bit of time to get going.

"I thought Boreham Wood started strongly, we scored against the run of play, but we scored in the way we thought we'd score against them, quick play, down the sides of them - we knew that was how we'd hurt them.

"And I'm really pleased we've been able to do that this evening.

"They put us under a lot of pressure. From when they went 2-1 up, they could easily have ran away with it, but we stood strong.

"We galvanized the lads at half-time, tried to get them going again and I thought we were a different team second-half."

Wild admitted his side could have defended better for both Boreham Wood's goal.

"The first goal, we don't get enough pressure on the ball wide, which is frustrating, which means then our midfielders get sucked across, which gives them an overload centrally, and they score," said Wild.

"The second one, it's the skip's (Niall Maher) man, off the corner, he's stuck his hands up straight away. Listen, we all make mistakes and nobody's getting dug out at this football club."

But The Shaymen showed plenty of grit and determination to draw level.

"You've got the two young full-backs who've not played a lot of football in a long time and they looked like a boxer on the ropes after about 20 minutes in the second-half, but they kept going, didn't give up," Wild said.

"I thought the subs changed the game, they gave us some impetus, I thought the lads ground it out first 60-70 minutes, then we put the quickies on, and they changed the game.

"And that's what you want your subs to do, and all three of them were brilliant when they came on."

Wild was left delighted at the result, against a Boreham Wood side who have started the season strongly.

"Not many teams will come here and get anything," Wild said.

"Speaking to a couple of players from their team, they said they try and make it awful, make it ugly and try to battle against teams.

"There won't be many come here and get anything, and I think that's a really good point on the road."

The Town boss had bad news regarding the injury to defender Jay Benn.

"As he went to cross the ball, he's stretched and the player's kicked his front leg, and his hamstring is basically holding on by a tendon at the moment," Wild said.

"It could be four to six months but he needs to see a specialist just to confirm that.

"So we're all gutted for him. The kid's waited so long for his opportunity, he's had a really good start and we now need to support him as a football club, fans, staff, players, we all need to support the kid.

"These are the down times when we've got to look after them."