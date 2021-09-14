Boreham Wood v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League clash at Boreham Wood.

By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 9:38 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

FT

Boreham Wood 2-2 Halifax

Good game, good result

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 21:37

94

Shot on target by Warburton saved by Ashmore

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 21:36

93

Town get the ball clear after a bit of BW pressure

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 21:34

90

4 mins added

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 21:31

88

Town finishing the game the better side, and they have a free kick on the right flank just inside the BW half

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 21:29

86

60 Town fans here tonight

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 21:28

85

Boden off for BW so at least he can’t score again

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 21:27

84

Town free kick a few yards inside the BW half

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 21:26

82

After a decent spell of pressure, a corner found its way to Waters at the far post, and he lashed the ball home! 2-2

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 21:24

79Waters with his fifth of the season!

