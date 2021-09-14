Boreham Wood v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League clash at Boreham Wood.
We'll bring you all the updates as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Boreham Wood v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 21:38
FT
Boreham Wood 2-2 Halifax
Good game, good result
Shot on target by Warburton saved by Ashmore
Town get the ball clear after a bit of BW pressure
4 mins added
Town finishing the game the better side, and they have a free kick on the right flank just inside the BW half
60 Town fans here tonight
Boden off for BW so at least he can’t score again
Town free kick a few yards inside the BW half
After a decent spell of pressure, a corner found its way to Waters at the far post, and he lashed the ball home! 2-2