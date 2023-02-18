Boreham Wood v FC Halifax Town LIVE

News you can trust since 1853
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Boreham Wood.

By Tom Scargill
1 hour ago
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Highlights from Boreham Wood’s last game - a 1-1 home draw with Solihull

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJ4qZWKZPg4

Town

Halifax start the game 16th, 12 points off the play offs

Today’s National League results

Aldershot Town 3-4 Wrexham

Altrincham 3-1 Woking

Bromley 2-0 Dorking Wanderers

Eastleigh 1-0 Maidenhead United

Oldham Athletic 2-0 Maidstone United

Scunthorpe United 3-2 Dagenham & Redbridge

Solihull Moors 0-0 Chesterfield

Southend United 1-0 Gateshead

Torquay United 2-1 Barnet

Wealdstone 3-1 York City

Yeovil Town 1-4 Notts County

Capello

His first start since the last time Town were on BT, the awful home defeat to Scunthorpe

Stat

Halifax have only scored more than once in three away games this season.

Sousa

Winger, was at Grimsby. Town did talk to him not this pre-season just gone but the one before it, before he joined Grimsby. Like the look of him when he faced Town last season. He will be a threat

FC Halifax TownBoreham WoodNational League