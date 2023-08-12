News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Three suspects wanted over the murder of 10-year-old girl flee UK
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Boreham Wood v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Boreham Wood.
By Tom Scargill
Published 12th Aug 2023, 13:30 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Boreham Wood v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Show new updates
14:29 BST

Stat

Boreham Wood have only won two of their last six home games, failing to score in four of them

14:28 BST

14:26 BST

14:25 BST

Stat

Halifax have only lost once in their last nine away games, keeping six clean sheets.

14:22 BST

Today’s National League fixtures

Woking v Altrincham

York v Kidderminster

Boreham W v Halifax

Ebbsfleet v Solihull M

Oldham v Aldershot

Eastleigh v Wealdstone

Hartlepool v Gateshead

Oxford C v Rochdale

Dorking W v Maidenhead

Fylde v Chesterfield

Dag & Red v Southend

Bromley v Barnet

14:19 BST

14:17 BST

14:16 BST

ICYMI - My interview with Town midfielder Jack Evans

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/it-couldnt-have-gone-better-new-signing-evans-on-his-dream-debut-for-the-shaymen-4249363

14:14 BST

Ins and outs

Boreham Wood transfers in: Timmy Abraham (Walsall), Kwesi Appiah (Crawley), Charlie Owens (QPR), Ángelo Balanta (Dagenham & Redbridge), Mo Sagaf (Dagenham & Redbridge), Tom Whelan (Chesterfield)

Boreham Wood transfers out: Mark Ricketts (Dulwich Hamlet), Will Evans (Scunthorpe), George Williams (Hemel Hempstead Town), Dennon Lewis (Woking), Danny Newton (Brackley Town), Josh Rees (Dagenham & Redbridge), Dion Kelly-Evans

14:11 BST

Boreham Wood’s pre-season results

Boreham Wood: Watford (h) D 0-0, West Halm (h) L 4-1, Brentford (h) D 1-1, Bishop’s Strortford (a) D 1-1, Chelsea XI (h) D 3-3, Wingate & Finchley (a) L 1-0, Potters Bar Town (a) W 3-1, Arsenal XI (h) W 2-1

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:FC Halifax TownBoreham WoodNational League