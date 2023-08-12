Boreham Wood v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
Boreham Wood have only won two of their last six home games, failing to score in four of them
Halifax have only lost once in their last nine away games, keeping six clean sheets.
Today’s National League fixtures
Woking v Altrincham
York v Kidderminster
Boreham W v Halifax
Ebbsfleet v Solihull M
Oldham v Aldershot
Eastleigh v Wealdstone
Hartlepool v Gateshead
Oxford C v Rochdale
Dorking W v Maidenhead
Fylde v Chesterfield
Dag & Red v Southend
Bromley v Barnet
Ins and outs
Boreham Wood transfers in: Timmy Abraham (Walsall), Kwesi Appiah (Crawley), Charlie Owens (QPR), Ángelo Balanta (Dagenham & Redbridge), Mo Sagaf (Dagenham & Redbridge), Tom Whelan (Chesterfield)
Boreham Wood transfers out: Mark Ricketts (Dulwich Hamlet), Will Evans (Scunthorpe), George Williams (Hemel Hempstead Town), Dennon Lewis (Woking), Danny Newton (Brackley Town), Josh Rees (Dagenham & Redbridge), Dion Kelly-Evans
Boreham Wood’s pre-season results
Boreham Wood: Watford (h) D 0-0, West Halm (h) L 4-1, Brentford (h) D 1-1, Bishop’s Strortford (a) D 1-1, Chelsea XI (h) D 3-3, Wingate & Finchley (a) L 1-0, Potters Bar Town (a) W 3-1, Arsenal XI (h) W 2-1