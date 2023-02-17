Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Boreham Wood.

ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 24: Luke Garrard, Manager of Boreham Wood, acknowledges the fans after defeat ing the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Accrington Stanley and Boreham Wood at Wham Stadium on January 24, 2023 in Accrington, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Venue: Meadow Park

Date: Saturday, February 18

Kick-off: 5.20pm

Odds: Boreham Wood 17/20, draw 9/4, Halifax 3/1

Referee: Adrian Quelch has shown 28 yellow cards and no red cards in 11 National League games this season. He last took charge of a Halifax game in Town's 1-0 defeat at Eastleigh in March 2021.

In the league this season

Boreham Wood: PL29 W11 D11 L7 F35 A28 GD7 Pts44

Halifax: PL30 W10 D5 L15 F27 A39 GD-12 Pts35

Last five games

Boreham Wood: Altrincham (a) W 2-0, Aldershot (a) W 1-0, Chesterfield (h) W 1-0, Woking (a) D 2-2, Solihull (h) D 1-1

Halifax: Harrow Borough (FAT a) D 2-2 (won 6-5 on penalties), Oldham (a) W 1-0, Barnet (h) L 3-1, Maidenhead (FAT a) D 0-0 (won 5-4 on penalties), Southend (a) L 2-1

Scorers

Boreham Wood: Lee Ndlovu (9), Tyrone Marsh (6), Josh Rees (5), George Broadbent (5), Dan Newton (4), Danny Elliott (3), Zak Brunt (3), George Williams (2), Jamal Fyfield (2), Jack Payne (2), Chris Bush, Will Evans, Femi Ilesanmi, Cameron Coxe, David Stephens

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (9), Rob Harker (6), Jamie Cooke (5), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence (2), Jesse Debrah (2), Milli Alli (2), Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Tylor Golden, Festus Arthur, Matty Warburton, Yamen Osawe

Manager: Luke Garrard has been in charge of the club since 2015, and has guided them to the National League play-off final, and the fourth round of last season’s FA Cup, a run which included winning against then-Championship side Bournemouth.

Last season: 9th in National League

One to watch: Striker Lee Ndlovu caught the eye at Brackley Town last season, scoring 15 goals in all competitions, and has impressed so far this season at Boreham Wood, netting nine times.

Head-to-head: Played 13, Boreham Wood wins 6, draws 4, Halifax wins 3

Last time they met: Rob Harker scored the only goal as Halifax beat Boreham Wood at The Shay in November.

Match facts: Only Yeovil have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (27)

Halifax have only won one of their last ten games (excluding penalties)

No team has scored fewer home goals in the National League this season than Boreham Wood (15) but only four teams in the division have conceded more home goals than them.

Only Maidstone have lost more away games in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (10)

Halifax have only scored more than once in three away games this season.

Halifax have only scored six goals in their last nine away games.

Boreham Wood have only lost once in their last nine matches, and have only lost one of their last nine home outings.

The Shaymen have failed to win any of their six previous visits to Boreham Wood.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Aldershot Town v Wrexham

Altrincham v Woking

Bromley v Dorking Wanderers

Eastleigh v Maidenhead United

Oldham Athletic v Maidstone United

Scunthorpe United v Dagenham & Redbridge

Solihull Moors v Chesterfield

Southend United v Gateshead

Torquay United v Barnet

Wealdstone v York City

Yeovil Town v Notts County