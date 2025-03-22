"Both look serious," says Millington as injuries add to day to forget for Town after defeat at Oldham

Halifax boss Chris Millington admits the club is in the midst of an injury crisis after losing two more players in their 2-0 defeat at Oldham.

The defeat made it back-to-back league losses for the first time since October for Town, who also lost Sam Johnson and Festus Arthur to injury during the match.

On the extent of their injuries, the Town manager said: "I'd be surprised if we see them again this season."

Millington added: "They'll be assessed, but both look serious.

Chris Millington

"We can attribute (them) to the pudding of a pitch they're having to play on at The Shay and then coming and playing on a firmer surface puts them at a significant injury risk.

"It's a serious issue for us and I'm sure one that won't go away."

Millington felt a fully-fit Johnson would probably have saved the shot that put Oldham in-front, and that the captain's injury had a detrimental affect on his side too.

"He struggled for the goal, I think on another day their first goal he saves it because he can't change direction, and also injures his ankle in the process of trying to save it.

"Were he not injured, we probably don't concede the first one.

"And losing Sam Johnson for us is huge because he's such an ever-present and such a big influence on the team and the confidence of the team.

"But yeah, it had an impact on the rest of the first-half."

Millington admitted Oldham imposed themselves far more on the game than his Halifax side.

"I think Oldham played the way Oldham play," he said.

"I thought they played their game very well. We've watched them a lot recently and they've not been as good as that.

"They've had a couple of decent results but they haven't played as well as that in recent weeks.

"But they made it about direct play, competing for firsts, landin on seconds, dropping you low and we didn't deal with that aspet of the game well enough.

"We fought and we competed to a degree, but then when we needed to exert a little bit of control in terms of possession, we didn't do it."

Millington made a double change at half-time, bringing on Lewis Leigh and Zak Emmerson.

"Jack Jenkins was trying incredibly hard but maybe trying too hard and things weren't coming off for him," Millington said.

"And Luca was struggling, having a poor game, but wasn't feeling well during the first-half either, so that's why he wasn't performing as well as he usually does."

On whether he felt his side would get back into it after half-time, Millington said: "They've scored two goals but they've hardly peppered our goal with chances.

"On the balance of the chances, there's not a lot in it, so you always believe you can get back in it.

"But the oldest player on the pitch for us when we finished the game was 24.

"We've got lads who aren't anywhere near their prime yet, and playig against a team of men who are all in their prime, and I think that was telling."

More than 1,000 Halifax fans made the trip to Boundary Park for the game.

"Unbelievable," Millington said. "Really grateful for their efforts and how vocal they were.

"The reception they gave the lads at the end was great.

"I think they understand it's not your day when you've got Sam Johnson going off injured in the first-half, you know the footballing gods aren't smiling on you and it's going to be a tough afternoon."

Millington admitted there were no new signings in the pipeline at the moment but said the club will need to sign another goalkeeper is Johnson's injury turns out to be serious.

"We've got a severe injury crisis," Millington said.

"Anybody over the age of 25 seems to get injured so we're already the youngest average aged squad in the division, and now we'll be by far the youngest average starting 11 because we just haven't got the players with any depth of experience, and that's not going to change because we can't afford to go out and sign James Norwood or Charlie Raglan or Dan Gardner, Fondop - Billy Waters was an unused sub today.

"The difference is ridiculous."

And the Town boss says The Shay surface is a major factor in the club's lengthy injury list.

"We have to play on that horrible p[itch at The Shay, which is an unmitigated disaster," he said.

"It costs us points, it costs us players because we're suffering a lot of injuries as a result.

"There is no solution to that it seems, other than going and playing away from The Shay, which I don't think there's a great deal of desire in the club to do.

"When you're losing all your experienced players, you have to look at what we could have had today in Will Smith, Jo Cummings, Max Wright, Adan George, Scott High.

"Then we lose Festus Arthur, who's in a rich vein of form, we lose Sam Johnson.

"It's only bad luck we're experiencing at the minute."