Braintree Town v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen throughout the evening and keep you right up to date with all the build-up and all the action.
Braintree Town v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Braintree 1-0 Halifax
The hosts probably deserved it on the balance of play but it’s a tough way to lose
Cummings has gone up front now but it’s not sticking for Town
Bray on for High
What a sickener for Town, who haven’t played well but have worked hard
4 added minutes
Effiong scores
Braintree penalty, shove by Galvin on Francis
Cooper on for Lisbie
Town clear it
Braintree corner
Free kick flicked on by Cooke but straight at the keeper
Francis booked
Town free kick about 10 yds inside the BT half on the left, Francis’ foul on Oluwabori
First shot on target by Town comes from Oluwabori’s ambitious curling shot, held by Covolan
Back to back long throws into the Town box cleared
Town free kick into the BT box cleared
Curling shot by Evans by 20 yards goes a yard or two over
George on for Waters
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.