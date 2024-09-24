Live

Braintree Town v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 24th Sep 2024, 17:48 BST
Welcome to our live coverage of Braintree Town v FC Halifax Town from Cressing Road.

We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen throughout the evening and keep you right up to date with all the build-up and all the action.

21:39 BST

FT

Braintree 1-0 Halifax

The hosts probably deserved it on the balance of play but it’s a tough way to lose

21:38 BST

95

Cummings has gone up front now but it’s not sticking for Town

21:35 BST

93

Bray on for High

21:35 BST

92

What a sickener for Town, who haven’t played well but have worked hard

21:33 BST

91

4 added minutes

21:33 BST

90

Effiong scores

21:32 BST

89

Braintree penalty, shove by Galvin on Francis

21:31 BST

88

Cooper on for Lisbie

21:30 BST

87

Town clear it

21:30 BST

87

Braintree corner

21:29 BST

86

Free kick flicked on by Cooke but straight at the keeper

21:28 BST

85

Francis booked

21:28 BST

85

Town free kick about 10 yds inside the BT half on the left, Francis’ foul on Oluwabori

21:27 BST

84

First shot on target by Town comes from Oluwabori’s ambitious curling shot, held by Covolan

21:26 BST

83

Back to back long throws into the Town box cleared

21:24 BST

82

Town free kick into the BT box cleared

21:23 BST

80

Curling shot by Evans by 20 yards goes a yard or two over

21:21 BST

79

George on for Waters

