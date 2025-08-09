Braintree Town v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Warm-ups
And with an applause from the Town squad to the Town fans - of whom I’d estimate there are around 50 give or take - The Shaymen head back into the changing rooms
Stat
Braintree only lost once in their final six home league games at the end of last season
Last time they met
Adam Senior scored a late winner as Town won 1-0 at The Shay in April.
Warm-ups
The back line are having their usual unit warm-up, dealing with high balls, but different from previous seasons, they have the two midfield sitters warming up with them to practice building attacks from the back too
Pre-match
Lakeland and Walker having little individual chats with a few different players during the warm-ups
One to watch
Veteran striker John Akinde reached double figures for Braintree last season and has a wealth of experience to call upon. His physicality and nous could prove tricky if he gets the right service from his team-mates.
In the opposition dugout
Steve Pitt took over as Braintree boss in December last year after Angelo Harrop was sacked. Pitt had worked as Harrop's assistant and successfully guided the club to safety over the second-half of last season.
Braintree team
M Terry, Francis-Clarke, Langston, Smith, F Terry, Vennings, Miranda, Thorpe, Hubbard, Walker, Akinde. Subs: Omore, Judge, Cooper, Pinnington, Kamara Jr, Hockey.
In the league last season
Braintree - 17th: PL46 W15 D11 L20 F51 A59 GD−8 Pts56
Halifax - 6th: PL46 W19 D13 L14 F50 A46 GD+4 Pts70
And in case you're wondering why there's no Florent Hoti:
In case you're wondering why there's no AJ Warburton in the squad:
Line-up
4-2-3-1 for Town, looks like Bray on the right and Cooke on the left I’d say with Hmami as the no 10
New signing
Theoretically just one more piece left in the puzzle for Adam Lakeland then with the addition of Mills. That leaves a striker as the other position he wanted to add a player to, and as things stand, Town do look light in that area. Even with the addition of Zak Emmerson when he comes back to full fitness, you’d still feel they were one short
