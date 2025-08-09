Live

Braintree Town v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Aug 2025, 13:16 BST
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League season-opener against Braintree Town.

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.

14:45 BST

Warm-ups

And with an applause from the Town squad to the Town fans - of whom I’d estimate there are around 50 give or take - The Shaymen head back into the changing rooms

14:43 BST

Stat

Braintree only lost once in their final six home league games at the end of last season

14:42 BST

Last time they met

Adam Senior scored a late winner as Town won 1-0 at The Shay in April.

14:42 BST

Warm-ups

The back line are having their usual unit warm-up, dealing with high balls, but different from previous seasons, they have the two midfield sitters warming up with them to practice building attacks from the back too

14:40 BST

Pre-match

Lakeland and Walker having little individual chats with a few different players during the warm-ups

14:38 BST

14:36 BST

14:29 BST

One to watch

Veteran striker John Akinde reached double figures for Braintree last season and has a wealth of experience to call upon. His physicality and nous could prove tricky if he gets the right service from his team-mates.

14:27 BST

14:23 BST

In the opposition dugout

Steve Pitt took over as Braintree boss in December last year after Angelo Harrop was sacked. Pitt had worked as Harrop's assistant and successfully guided the club to safety over the second-half of last season.

14:23 BST

14:17 BST

14:14 BST

Braintree team

M Terry, Francis-Clarke, Langston, Smith, F Terry, Vennings, Miranda, Thorpe, Hubbard, Walker, Akinde. Subs: Omore, Judge, Cooper, Pinnington, Kamara Jr, Hockey.

14:09 BST

In the league last season

Braintree - 17th: PL46 W15 D11 L20 F51 A59 GD−8 Pts56

Halifax - 6th: PL46 W19 D13 L14 F50 A46 GD+4 Pts70

14:06 BST

14:06 BST

14:03 BST

Line-up

4-2-3-1 for Town, looks like Bray on the right and Cooke on the left I’d say with Hmami as the no 10

14:02 BST

New signing

Theoretically just one more piece left in the puzzle for Adam Lakeland then with the addition of Mills. That leaves a striker as the other position he wanted to add a player to, and as things stand, Town do look light in that area. Even with the addition of Zak Emmerson when he comes back to full fitness, you’d still feel they were one short

