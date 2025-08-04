Brighouse Town aiming to develop next generation of Lionesses

On the back of the Lionesses’ glorious European Championship success, Brighouse Town are calling on girls and women of all ages to come and give football a go.

Every Chloe Kelly, Michelle Agyemang, Hannah Hampton and Lucy Bronze started at grassroots football teams, serving their local communities, just like the club based on St Giles Road in Brighouse.

Mark Booth, head of women’s and junior football at Brighouse Town, said: “We know that football is more than just a game. It’s a powerful, positive force that builds confidence, friendships, and opportunity.

"What we have seen at Brighouse Town is how, when you create a safe and fun environment to play football, all our players learn not just football skills, but they learn skills that they use in the wider world.

Brighouse Town's U16s girls team were league and cup winners last season.

"If you are thinking I’d like a go, whether it’s your first kick of the ball, you’ve been playing for years, or maybe you stopped for some reason but you are inspired to play again, here at the club we are on hand to help make that happens.”

Town are seeking players in several age groups, including the club’s new U8s team, which offers a fun and supportive start to the beautiful game and is coached by Mia Thorpe and Millie Booth, who both began their football journey at Brighouse Town when they were just eight years old themselves.

New players are also invited to join the U12s and U18s age groups, as well as the open age team for those aged over-16.

Many of the Town’s players are now proudly representing the senior women’s sides while others have gone on to compete at higher levels, playing for clubs like Manchester City, Leeds United, Halifax FC Women and Huddersfield Town.

Booth added: “If you or someone you know is curious about playing then come along and find out what makes Brighouse Town special. Get in touch, get involved, and who knows what the future will hold; maybe one day it will be you scoring in a cup final.”

To find out more or to get involved, contact the club secretary at [email protected]