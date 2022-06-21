Brighouse Town goalkeeper named in Northern Ireland Women squad for Belgium friendly

Manager Kenny Shiels will see the game as vital preparation for the UEFA Women’s European Championships, which kick off in England next month.
The Belgians, currently 19th in the FIFA Women’s world rankings, are also set to feature at the Euros where they will take on France, Italy and Iceland in the group stages.
Northern Ireland’s Group A games against Norway, Austria and England will be staged at St Mary’s Stadium, home of Southampton FC.
The Northern Ireland squad for the friendly against Belgium is - goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (BK Hacken), Becky Flaherty (Brighouse Town). Defenders: Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville Ladies), Rebecca Holloway (Racing Louisville), Ashley Hutton (Linfield Ladies), Abbie Magee (Cliftonville Ladies), Sarah McFadden (Durham Women), Rebecca McKenna (Lewes Women), Julie Nelson (Crusaders Strikers), Laura Rafferty (Southampton Women), Demi Vance (Rangers Women). Midfielders: Nadene Caldwell, Joely Andrews, Chloe McCarron (all Glentoran Women), Marissa Callaghan, Toni-Leigh Finnegan and Louise McDaniel (all Cliftonville Ladies), Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women). Forwards: Kerry Beattie (unattached), Simone Magill (unattached), Caitlin McGuinness and Kirsty McGuinness (both Cliftonville Ladies), Lauren Wade (Glentoran Women), Emily Wilson (Crusaders Strikers).