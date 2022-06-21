Brighouse Town goalkeeper named in Northern Ireland Women squad for Belgium friendly

Manager Kenny Shiels will see the game as vital preparation for the UEFA Women’s European Championships, which kick off in England next month.

The Belgians, currently 19th in the FIFA Women’s world rankings, are also set to feature at the Euros where they will take on France, Italy and Iceland in the group stages.

Northern Ireland’s Group A games against Norway, Austria and England will be staged at St Mary’s Stadium, home of Southampton FC.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Becky Flaherty. Picture: Karl Bridgeman - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images