Brighouse Town progress in FA Women’s National League Cup with emphatic win

Action from Brighouse Town v Holwell Sports

Manager Rob Mitchell made several changes to the team and also welcomed back both Abi Lee and Ellie White to the squad after several weeks out with injury.

Town started the game well against their lower league opposition and should have gone 1-0 up inside a minute, Monique Watson was thwarted by the keeper Chloe Quinn who was excellent all game.

Chances came and went with Town looking to take the game to Sports without being able to take any real chances, but the goal did come mid way through the half.

Annabelle Cass scored an excellent header from a Leah Embley corner to make it 1-0.

The second half saw Mitchell make five changes and Holwell took advantage of this with a well placed pass in behind being met by an unmarked attacker, and she managed to beat keeper Carrie Simpson to make it 1-1.

This seemed to wake Town up who responded almost straight away. Cara Fields took a Sophie John pass with style and fired past the keeper.