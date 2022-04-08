Brighouse Town Women defeat Leeds United on penalties to retain County Cup
Brighouse Town Women retained their County Cup crown with a nail-biting penalty shoot-out victory over Leeds United.
The final at West Riding County FA's base at Fleet Lane proved to be a close fought encounter but it was Town who took the initiative midway through the first half when Lucy Sowerby hit the target from close range.
The National League Northern Premier side appeared to be on track for victory as they remained in front throughout the second half but there was still time for late drama.
Katie Ramsden was felled in the area deep into injury time and the referee awarded a penalty that Kathryn Smith converted with the final kick of the game to force a penalty shoot-out.
Brighouse were not to be denied however and Rob Mitchell's side won 4-2 in the shoot-out to secure victory.