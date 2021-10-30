Bromley v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game at Bromley.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 1:17 pm
Updated Saturday, 30th October 2021, 1:18 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates from the game, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website, so stay tuned!

Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:55

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:55

FT

0-0

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:54

93

Town get the ball clear from Bush’s long throw

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:54

93

Green heads it clear

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:54

92

That leads to a Bromley corner

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:53

92

Late Bromley pressure, Bush will have a long throw

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:53

91

Att - 2,005 (121 away)

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:52

90

3 mins added

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:52

90

Cheek goes down in the box looking for a pen, not in my book and not in the ref’s either

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:51

89

Looks like Bromley have run out of ideas now. Game petering out a bit

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:48

86

Gilmour replaces Warburton for Town

