Bromley v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game at Bromley.

By Tom Scargill
3 hours ago
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Show new updates
Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:59

FT

Bromley 1-1 Halifax

Neither team did enough to win it.

Decent point on the road for Town.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:57

94

Free kick straight to Sam Johnson

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:56

94

Bromley free kick 35 yards out right of centre, crossing chance, Gilmour booked

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:56

93

Both sides playing a bit safety first now

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:55

93

Stott heads a cross by Bromley away

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:53

90

5 mins added

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:52

90

Good defending by Golden to see the ball out for a goal kick on the far side

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:52

89

Cross into the box by Summerfield out of reach for Harker and gathered by the keeper

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:49

86

Dinked cross by Capello caught by the keeper

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:48

85

Forster can’t control a pass out to the right, Town goal kick

FC Halifax TownBromleyNational League