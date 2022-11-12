Bromley v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game at Bromley.
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
Bromley v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Bromley 1-1 Halifax
Neither team did enough to win it.
Decent point on the road for Town.
Free kick straight to Sam Johnson
Bromley free kick 35 yards out right of centre, crossing chance, Gilmour booked
Both sides playing a bit safety first now
Stott heads a cross by Bromley away
5 mins added
Good defending by Golden to see the ball out for a goal kick on the far side
Cross into the box by Summerfield out of reach for Harker and gathered by the keeper
Dinked cross by Capello caught by the keeper
Forster can’t control a pass out to the right, Town goal kick