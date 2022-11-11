Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Bromley.

Michael Cheek. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Venue: Hayes Lane

Date: Saturday, November 12

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Greg Rollason has shown 29 yellow cards and one red card in eight National League games this season, awarding one penalty. This will be the first time he has taken charge of a Halifax game.

Odds: Bromley win 10/11, draw 12/5, Halifax win 14/5

In the league this season:

Bromley: PL18 W7 D4 L7 F24 A23 GD1 Pts25

Halifax: PL17 W6 D3 L8 F15 A24 GD-9 Pts21

Last five games

Bromley: Chesterfield (a) L 3-2, Barnet (h) L 3-1, Maidenhead United (a) L 1-0, Notts County (a) D 1-1, Woking (h) L 2-0

Halifax: Dagenham and Redbridge (h) W 2-0, Wrexham (a) L 3-1, Oldham (h) W 2-1, Ebbsfleet (FAC a) L 2-1, Solihull Moors (a) W 1-0

Scorers

Bromley: Adam Marriott (8), Omar Sowunmi (4), Michael Cheek (3), Louis Dennis (2), Reece Hannam (2), George Alexander, Corey Whitely, Jude Arthurs, Charles Clayden, Callum Reynolds

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (8), Jamie Cooke (3), Rob Harker (2), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence, Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Jesse Debrah

Manager: Andy Woodman left his role as head of goalkeeping at Arsenal to replace Neil Smith at Bromley in March last year, and guided them into the play-offs with a seventh-placed finish, before losing to eventual winners Hartlepool. He turned down an offer to manage League One side Gillingham last season.

Last season: 10th in National League

One to watch: Michael Cheek might be trailing Adam Marriott in the goal stakes at Bromley this season but he has an outstanding record in recent seasons, netting 17 goals last term and 23 the season before that.

Head to head: Played 12, Bromley wins 4, draws 4, Halifax wins 4

Last time they met: Luke Summerfield scored the winner as Halifax beat Bromley 1-0 at The Shay in March.

Match facts: Bromley are without a win in their last six league games, and have only won once in their last eight league outings.

Only Yeovil have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (15).

Bromley haven't scored a first-half goal in their last six league matches.

Halifax have won four of their last six league matches.

The Shaymen have scored in each of their last eight games in all competitions.

Halifax have only won once in their six previous visits to Hayes Lane.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Torquay v Chesterfield

Bromley v Halifax

Southend v Dorking W

Yeovil v Gateshead

Aldershot v Maidenhead

Boreham W v Woking

Oldham v Barnet

Eastleigh v Notts Co

Wealdstone v Wrexham

Scunthorpe v Maidstone

Solihull M v Dag & Red