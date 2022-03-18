Budding Calderdale footballers meet Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney

The school’s year seven football team were playing at a tournament hosted by Manchester Grammar School, where they bumped into the former England and Manchester United star and cheekily asked for a photo.

Rooney, now manager of Championship side Derby County, duly obliged and even offered some tips and advice to the youngsters, who performed well at the tournament.

Rishworth has a proud history of producing sport stars, including England rugby union and league players George Ford and Gareth Widdop and former Wales and Manchester City footballer Emyr Huws.