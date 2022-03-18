Budding Calderdale footballers meet Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney
Budding footballers at Rishworth School met footballing legend Wayne Rooney last week in Manchester.
By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 18th March 2022
Updated
Friday, 18th March 2022, 11:04 am
The school’s year seven football team were playing at a tournament hosted by Manchester Grammar School, where they bumped into the former England and Manchester United star and cheekily asked for a photo.
Rooney, now manager of Championship side Derby County, duly obliged and even offered some tips and advice to the youngsters, who performed well at the tournament.
Rishworth has a proud history of producing sport stars, including England rugby union and league players George Ford and Gareth Widdop and former Wales and Manchester City footballer Emyr Huws.